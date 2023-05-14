Jack Della Maddalena vs Ian Machado Garry Anyone?

With Ian Machado Garry’s spectacular performance today it got me wondering about a matchup between Ian and Jack Della Maddalena(JDM).


These two have fantastic crisp striking, great control of distance, the ability to slide in and out of range to avoid shots, and knockout power!

I think this would be a great matchup between two of the most exciting young prospects in the UFC Welterweight division.


How do you guys feel about this matchup and how do you think it goes down? I’m of course rooting for my boy JDM repping Perth but I do have some concerns that Ian’s kicks could be an issue as JDM has only really had to focus on boxers and wrestlers in his UFC career thus far and he could run into issues with someone with the kicking game of Garry.

What do you think?
 
Nah keep prospects away from each other on their rise up when possible, same way we had Adesanya vs Costa when they were undefeated & for a title instead of two years earlier. It'll be a better fight if they wait longer to put it together.
 
Emjay said:
Garry vs Holland is the fight.
That would be a good fight too, I’d Holland staying down at WW? If so that fight makes sense but also JDM is ranked and Ian wants ranked opponents.
 
markantony20 said:
That would be a good fight too, I’d Holland staying down at WW? If so that fight makes sense but also JDM is ranked and Ian wants ranked opponents.
Some of these guys jump around in weight so much I can't keep up.
 
Down the line possibly. Right now they are both on the come-up. JDM is booked against Brady. A win over him def. puts him in the Top 10 conversation. Maybe Luque or Neal afterwards?

Gary just KO'd the #15 WW. So a few more solid wins and he's in the same convo. I believe the UFC will attempt to fasttrack both guys given the benefit to their respective markets.
 
Rorschachxx said:
Down the line possibly. Right now they are both on the come-up. JDM is booked against Brady. A win over him def. puts him in the Top 10 conversation. Maybe Luque or Neal afterwards?

Gary just KO'd the #15 WW. So a few more solid wins and he's in the same convo. I believe the UFC will attempt to fasttrack both guys given the benefit to their respective markets.
Rodriguez isn't anywhere near top 15 caliber. It's kinda sad how misleading rankings can be. They aren't going to put their Irish gold goose against someone as dangerous as Jack nor does it really make sense to pit two rising prospects against one another.

Jack via KTFO out though.
 
Rorschachxx said:
Down the line possibly. Right now they are both on the come-up. JDM is booked against Brady. A win over him def. puts him in the Top 10 conversation. Maybe Luque or Neal afterwards?

Gary just KO'd the #15 WW. So a few more solid wins and he's in the same convo. I believe the UFC will attempt to fasttrack both guys given the benefit to their respective markets.
I agree I might be overzealous down the line is probably the best possible outcome, especially if JDM can crack the top 10 at WW.
 
I love how when it's guys from desirable english speaking countries everyone is like "nooo, too soon!", but then the UFC rushes to make prospects from places like Russia and Brazil face each other.
 
Last edited:
HuskySamoan said:
Rodriguez isn't anywhere near top 15 caliber. It's kinda sad how misleading rankings can be. They aren't going to put their Irish gold goose against someone as dangerous as Jack nor does it really make sense to pit two rising prospects against one another.

Jack via KTFO out though.
Nothing I disagree with. And yeah rankings are dog shit.
 
Rorschachxx said:
Nothing I disagree with. And yeah rankings are dog shit.
Yeah, I wasn't disagreeing with you either, I realize I come off as combative a lot when I don't mean to. A lot of guys can both earn a rank and yet relative to skill/ability not actually be anywhere near it at the same time, Rodriguez to me at best fits that bill to me, I feel like there's more than 15 guys in the UFC who'd beat him and tons outside it too.

I don't mind that rankings exist either, this will happen. Dudes ranked 50th who haven't gotten their chance yet that are clearly super good and guys who are middling but got the right matchups, or guys who established themselves but have been on the slide for years but still have a rank due to past status.
 
