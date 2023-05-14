Jack Della Maddalena vs Ian Machado Garry Anyone?

With Ian Machado Garry’s spectacular performance today it got me wondering about a matchup between Ian and Jack Della Maddalena(JDM).





These two have fantastic crisp striking, great control of distance, the ability to slide in and out of range to avoid shots, and knockout power!



I think this would be a great matchup between two of the most exciting young prospects in the UFC Welterweight division.





How do you guys feel about this matchup and how do you think it goes down? I’m of course rooting for my boy JDM repping Perth but I do have some concerns that Ian’s kicks could be an issue as JDM has only really had to focus on boxers and wrestlers in his UFC career thus far and he could run into issues with someone with the kicking game of Garry.



What do you think?