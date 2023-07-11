Man, JDM has had some rough weight cuts in the past in the past IIRC. Him making a one-week turnaround like this -- even against a low-level opponent -- is incredibly dicey. I'm surprised the UFC didn't offer a Catchweight under the circumstances.
It would be a shame to see him try and push the envelope trying to collect an easy paycheck in July, get derailed by some debutante because he's dehydrated & compromised, and then lose all his hype/momentum along with potentially the ability to compete on the Sydney card.