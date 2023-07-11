News Jack Della Maddalena to fight this weekend vs debutant Bassil Hafez

Cool to see JDM fight. Any idea how good his opponent is though?
 
Jack By finish

don’t even need to know who he’s fighting lol
 
Big lad, 31years old, 8-3-1, fights out of Pennsylvania, never been finished, 2 split decision losses, last loss not a split was in 2016.
Bassil_Hafez_CFFC.jpg
Seems to be a Submission specialist.

Jack gonna smash him imo lol.
 
Question said:
He's gonna make welterweight again? Fuck man that's gonna be rough man.
Yeah that's the X factor of the fight with JDM making weight in back to back weeks, they should've just brought in a welterweight and have them fight at 185 or a catchweight.
 
He must really want a pay check
 
I thought JDM looked the worst of everyone who weighed in last Friday. He had the same look on his face as he did at 284 when he was forced to do an interview on the UFC weigh-in show right after getting off the scales and had so much brain fog and could barely speak and was trembling.
 
svmr_db said:
Yeah that's the X factor of the fight with JDM making weight in back to back weeks, they should've just brought in a welterweight and have them fight at 185 or a catchweight.
Imagine if that's how he gets derailed. Would be a disaster.
 
I got Maddalena by TKO, second round.
 
Will check it on Sunday, no way I'm tuning in for this abysmal card.
 
Man, JDM has had some rough weight cuts in the past in the past IIRC. Him making a one-week turnaround like this -- even against a low-level opponent -- is incredibly dicey. I'm surprised the UFC didn't offer a Catchweight under the circumstances.

It would be a shame to see him try and push the envelope trying to collect an easy paycheck in July, get derailed by some debutante because he's dehydrated & compromised, and then lose all his hype/momentum along with potentially the ability to compete on the Sydney card.
 
