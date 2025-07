Maybe, it's possible.



Honestly I am so confused about the talent at 170 I have no idea what to expect, i'd be equally unshocked if Islam runs over JDM as I would if JDM manhandles Islam and then KO's him.



- Leon dominates Usman in fight 2, has 0 issues with the grappling. Leon dominates Covington, has no issues with the grappling. Leon gets mauled in the grappling by Belal.

- Belal looks horrific attempting to grapple (or did he just strike the entire time?) against JDM, gets easily dominated.

- Usman can't grapple to save his life over 5 rounds vs Leon. Usman gets grapple fucked by an injured Khamzat. Usman who could do 0 to Leon comes back, grapple fucks Buckley and looks like a world beater.



I have no idea who is actually good, bad, was injured, was healthy.



I think this attempt from 155 to gauge the actual talent level of 170 is interesting and I look forward to it, I just am not about to bet on it because I have no idea wtf is going on. I also don't sleep on younger, pre-KO'd Volks overall game including grappling and am not ready to put JDM at "arguably all time great" level of a fighter yet like the guy he's comparing himself to.