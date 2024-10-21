Rumored Jack Della Maddalena says he is fighting Kamaru Usman at UFC 312 in Sydney

Good fight for Usman to take. Ranked guy who perhaps doesn't have the best TDD.
 
Ugh can't believe they are giving Usman this fight. This fight should be for Leon. Usman should be way down the ranks
 
But Jack more than held his own in the scrambles with Giblert.


JDM via KO.. Kamarty in the verge of retirement. He will probably keep saying he is the WW king tho.
 
Cool. Hard to say if Usman's wrestling and his wall n' stall tactics will be a bit much for Jack, or not.

I'm on the fence about it
 
Solid fight.

JDM got a good chance to win. Could see him vs shavkat for the belt soon!
 
Great fight, it's going to be quite a test for both men.
 
Uh what? Usman is ranked number two and hasn't fought at welterweight in this calendar year. This is a fine fight to make that resolves the rank squatting issue. Lol at complaining about this.
 
he shouldn't be ranked 2, and it doesn't solve the rank squat problem it contributes to it

Guy im replying to above doesn't understand this
 
It does. Usman is the former champ and has name value. If Jack beats him he will take his spot and Usman will drop in the rankings. Or he will beat Jack and prove he still belongs.

What is your proposed alternative? Usman fighting some rando?
 
