Jack Della Maddalena Reveals Key to Victory Against Islam Makhachev

d85f4a28152534fa50a0d0f03d515472

Jack Della Maddalena has a game plan to beat Islam Makhachev.

Maddalena will put his welterweight title on the line against Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Maddalena believes Makhachev will eventually find a finish if he can establish top control for too long. According to the Australian, constant scrambles and refusing to accept any position will be the key to victory against Makhachev.

Never Stop Moving​


“I think yeah, not stop moving,” Maddalena told New York Post Sports. “I think Islam, if he can get on top of you and you give him time to sort of get to better positions, I think he’ll just keep getting to better positions until he can get the finish. I think keeping moving, never letting a position really settle, is going to be key to victory.”

Mr.Maelstrom said:
Punch him up, avoid getting tripped up or tapped out and commit to punishing him without walking into his clinch recklessly.
Refrain from throwing any half assed kicks so you don't give up any free takedowns.
Good One
 
if Islam gets him to the ground it's a wrap. JDM better have a better gameplan or keys to victory than that.
 
JKS said:
Interesting. So in an interview where he’s talking about his keys to victory, he’s actually thinking he’s gonna lose? Brilliant lol
Yes, if your keys to victory don't even mention any offense, and are just about how hard you're going to have to work to not get finished, that doesn't sound that confident.
 
Just do what Craig Jones told you and you will be fine. Islam will tire because his Dagestan nonsense will stop working and he will be forced to deal with your weight but no pay off.
 
I think Islam is way better than Khabib tbh. I think he’s maybe slightly inferior on the ground but he has much better striking with legitimate power and can hurt you standing.

I think anyone underestimating him as a one dimensional fighter will be proven wrong badly
 
JDM has got to catch him with a power shot.

Otherwise, Islam is going to run right through him, put him against the fence, then slowly advance to a submission. Same as it ever was.
 
Why would he reveal his real game plan one week before the fight?
JDM has better combos than anyone of the former opponents we can compare him to. He doesn’t fear to slip one to land one, so it will be interested to see how creatine is helping to avoid those.
 
