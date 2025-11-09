Kung Fu Kowboy
Maddalena will put his welterweight title on the line against Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Maddalena believes Makhachev will eventually find a finish if he can establish top control for too long. According to the Australian, constant scrambles and refusing to accept any position will be the key to victory against Makhachev.
Never Stop Moving
“I think yeah, not stop moving,” Maddalena told New York Post Sports. “I think Islam, if he can get on top of you and you give him time to sort of get to better positions, I think he’ll just keep getting to better positions until he can get the finish. I think keeping moving, never letting a position really settle, is going to be key to victory.”
READ HERE
Jack Della Maddalena Reveals Key to Victory Against Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena has a game plan to beat Islam Makhachev.
www.sherdog.com
