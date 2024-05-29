News Jack Della Maddalena NOT able to fight at UFC 305 in Perth due to an arm infection

The question is, how did this happen in a first place? Im not a doctor, but that scar looks fresh and tender. Is it possible that he tore it open in a training and then it got infected ?

Anyway, it looks nasty. I wish him speedy recovery.
 
Holy Shit, super bad luck. Its crazy how one injury can keep getting infected over and over. He is looking at like 5 surgeries for that one injury.
 
Ugh, not cool at all.
Kinda sad to see a bacteria family live its best life despite antibiotics and local care, including multiple surgeries, it must be demoralizing.
I appreciate the pics tho, love the transparency lmao.
 
it's easier than you think. you're body is covered in staph. Sometimes your sweat just gets in a tear in your skin and it runs wild. Alot of factors that are involved but like.... he probably skipped a shower.
 
If the wound began splitting 10 days after surgery, I doubt that he trained during that period, I think the wound was probably still sutured, with dressings made every few days, so the contact with bacteria could've happened during surgery or during the surgical wound care the following days... well there are other sneaky ways for bacteria to colonize various body parts, but yeah, this is probably just a case of bad luck/lack of asepsis during surgery or post-surgical care.

Edit : obviously if he did unusual things, like indulging in wet street fighting in Delhi the day after getting surgery, or, God forbid, scratching his wound, you can ignore my post.
 
If that’s the case then should scrub the idea of him vs Shavkat and just have Shavkat fight for the belt against the winner of Leon vs Belal. Jack can find an opponent when his arm has a ready
 
Dang this probably now means Hooker or WBW-Title as the co-main. This was the perfect co-main for DDP/Izzy :(

Why would Shavkat get s title shot over JDM lol? Beating Burns is a much bigger win than 42 year old Thompson.

I like Shavkat but beating Thompson hasn't earned anyone a title shot in 6 years.
 
Nasty, the man was on a roll. It would be sad to see medical complications put a stop to that 17 fight winning streak. I hope he recovers fast and in full.
 
But we want Shavkat to fight anyways so who would be the opponent?

Belal fighting for title.

Usman maybe ideal but who knows with him. Havent heard about the guy in a while.

Colby another ideal opponent but too much of a bitch to take a fight like this (not fighter bashing-this is the reality).

Burns - nah doesnt make sense. Will take the fight of course so probably they go with him unfortunately.

Garry and MVP fighting each other.

Buckley could work though its too early for this and Shavkat would just be securing title shot with a win over guy ranked below him.

Rest are worse options. The ideal would be Usman or Colby. But my prediction is Burns.
 
JDM vs Brady in a battle of whose infection is more life threatening.
 
Damnit looking forward to that one but it’s better that he’s healthy and infectious can be serious if not treated properly.

Hopefully he’ll recover and get back to fighting soon.
 
Damn I feel bad for him. Hope he recovers well and is able to get back to peak form. I'd hate to see his career derailed by injury or illness.
 
