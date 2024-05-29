But we want Shavkat to fight anyways so who would be the opponent?



Belal fighting for title.



Usman maybe ideal but who knows with him. Havent heard about the guy in a while.



Colby another ideal opponent but too much of a bitch to take a fight like this (not fighter bashing-this is the reality).



Burns - nah doesnt make sense. Will take the fight of course so probably they go with him unfortunately.



Garry and MVP fighting each other.



Buckley could work though its too early for this and Shavkat would just be securing title shot with a win over guy ranked below him.



Rest are worse options. The ideal would be Usman or Colby. But my prediction is Burns.