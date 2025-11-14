Jack Della Maddalena leaning on not-so-secret weapon for #UFC322 title defense

Kung Fu Kowboy
The 29-year-old Australian will defend the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight title against Islam Makhachev in the UFC 322 headliner on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Once the match was made official, Della Maddalena turned to one of his closest friends and confidants: two-time featherweight champion and future hall of famer Alexander Volkanovski, who happens to be the only man who has fought Makhachev twice.
Volkanovski lost a competitive five-round unanimous decision to the Russian at UFC 284 in February 2023, then was victimized by a head kick and follow-up punches in the first round of their rematch some eight months later. Few outside of Mackhachev’s inner circle know him better.
“We spoke in depth and went into depth about what Islam’s strong at, things maybe he didn’t expect in the fight that he was good at, so we came together with the team and sussed out a game plan,” Della Maddalena said at UFC 322 media day. “Volk’s the man. He’s obviously an inspiring character in Australia. He’s one of Australia’s greatest athletes, I believe. Just to be able to call him a friend [and] to be able to watch him train is inspiring for me and definitely shows the level of where you need to put yourself to get to the heights that he’s gotten to.”
Time will tell whether or not Della Maddalena can put those invaluable resources to use in the most important fight of his career. Though he finds himself on a remarkable 18-fight winning streak ahead of his showdown with Makhachev, he has dealt with his share of adversity in the past. Della Maddalena lost his first two bouts as a pro in 2016—one by technical knockout, the other by submission—and stood at a crossroads early in his mixed martial arts journey. The two options? Give in to doubt, or dust himself off and move forward. He chose the latter.
