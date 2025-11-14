Jack Della Maddalena leaning on not-so-secret weapon for #UFC322 title defense

051025-jack-della-maddalena-belt-wrap.jpg

Jack Della Maddalena knew who to call before the ink even dried on the contract.

The 29-year-old Australian will defend the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight title against Islam Makhachev in the UFC 322 headliner on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Once the match was made official, Della Maddalena turned to one of his closest friends and confidants: two-time featherweight champion and future hall of famer Alexander Volkanovski, who happens to be the only man who has fought Makhachev twice.




Volkanovski lost a competitive five-round unanimous decision to the Russian at UFC 284 in February 2023, then was victimized by a head kick and follow-up punches in the first round of their rematch some eight months later. Few outside of Mackhachev’s inner circle know him better.

“We spoke in depth and went into depth about what Islam’s strong at, things maybe he didn’t expect in the fight that he was good at, so we came together with the team and sussed out a game plan,” Della Maddalena said at UFC 322 media day. “Volk’s the man. He’s obviously an inspiring character in Australia. He’s one of Australia’s greatest athletes, I believe. Just to be able to call him a friend [and] to be able to watch him train is inspiring for me and definitely shows the level of where you need to put yourself to get to the heights that he’s gotten to.”


Time will tell whether or not Della Maddalena can put those invaluable resources to use in the most important fight of his career. Though he finds himself on a remarkable 18-fight winning streak ahead of his showdown with Makhachev, he has dealt with his share of adversity in the past. Della Maddalena lost his first two bouts as a pro in 2016—one by technical knockout, the other by submission—and stood at a crossroads early in his mixed martial arts journey. The two options? Give in to doubt, or dust himself off and move forward. He chose the latter.

Jack Della Maddalena Leaning On Not-So-Secret Weapon for UFC 322 Title Defense

Jack Della Maddalena knew who to call before the ink even dried on the contract.
shunyata said:
Will Dana even allow him to corner anymore?

UFC has been trying to blackball him for turning down their BJJ offer.
Click to expand...
Craig has been going all out on Goof and the UFC, so I doubt they'll let him in, which is a shame.
What was the offer exactly? I thought Craig was butthurt that the UFC randomly decided to do a BJJ thing while poaching half the guys he'd already poached.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Craig has been going all out on Goof and the UFC, so I doubt they'll let him in, which is a shame.
What was the offer exactly? I thought Craig was butthurt that the UFC randomly decided to do a BJJ thing while poaching half the guys he'd already poached.
Click to expand...


It was worse than that, they wanted him to a UFC BJJ gig and said they were totally cool with him promoting his CJI tournament and guys could compete in both. When he said no they burned him, had Gable withdrawal on him, wouldn't let him book Mikey for a superfight as he's under UFC BJJ contract, now they're blurring his sponsor tshirts when using footage of him training with JDM for their fight promos.

I wouldn't be suprised if they don't let him corner. It's petty as fuck.
 
shunyata said:
It was worse than that, they wanted him to a UFC BJJ gig and said they were totally cool with him promoting his CJI tournament and guys could compete in both. When he said no they burned him, had Gable withdrawal on him, wouldn't let him book Mikey for a superfight as he's under UFC BJJ contract, now they're blurring his sponsor tshirts when using footage of him training with JDM for their fight promos.

I wouldn't be suprised if they don't let him corner. It's petty as fuck.
Click to expand...
I knew it was bad, yet it was so much worse than I thought!
<DisgustingHHH>
 
i'm sure belal has given islam pointers about JDM as well.

but i honestly think islam will have an easier time grappling with jdm than he did volk. its difficult to deal with that short stocky frame, simple physics and leverage.
 
Craig Jones already coached Volk to two victories over Islam. He’ll probably do the same for JDM. Did Craig also coach Volk when he beat Ilia?
 
