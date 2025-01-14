  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media Jack Della Maddalena is currently favored to defeat Leon Edwards: Do you agree?

Who should be favored by the odds in this fight?

  • Total voters
    15
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
18,315
Reaction score
71,498
Edwards opened as the favorite but is now the underdog, what do you think? Who do you think should be favored to win?



Current odds:

Capture.JPG



Opening odds:

 
I'd love to see statistics of champs with multiple defenses falling off later. Something about their drive never catches up against the guys who never had their shot. Mentally I think many champs already climbed the mountain and aren't as hungry.

Leon never really looked hungry to begin with so I wouldn't be shocked if he puts in a little less effort than usual. JDM has the momentum right now and this fight will come down to whoever implements their game.
 
I think JDM should be favourite, then again I'm horrible at judging Aussie fighters on their merits (too invested ha ha) so don't listen to me.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
I think JDM should be favourite, then again I'm horrible at judging Aussie fighters on their merits (too invested ha ha) so don't listen to me.
Click to expand...

I like JDM more than Edwards but I think Edwards will be favored by the time the fight happens. JDM can crack and is definitely live for a finish but he presents zero grappling threat & Edwards should be able to pick him apart over 5 rounds imo.
 
I like JDM in this fight, but 110 to 130 is basically a wash
 
Considering how Leon got hurt by Barberena and Nate I see the fight going similarly to JDM/Burns. Jack is losing up until he's able to land something and seal the deal.
 
Tweak896 said:
I'd love to see statistics of champs with multiple defenses falling off later. Something about their drive never catches up against the guys who never had their shot. Mentally I think many champs already climbed the mountain and aren't as hungry.

Leon never really looked hungry to begin with so I wouldn't be shocked if he puts in a little less effort than usual. JDM has the momentum right now and this fight will come down to whoever implements their game.
Click to expand...
Leon is the most lackadaisical fighter since The Moose.
 
I dislike Leon but I favor him, for how boring his Colby fight was, it took GOATlal to beat him. JDM seems to be almost all boxing, I think Leon has a better well-rounded game with clinch fighting and some of the best kicking in the UFC
 
The opening odds aren't that far off imo. Surprised Leon is now the underdog. I expect that to change the closer the fight gets. Leon is better everywhere except the boxing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,224
Messages
56,766,518
Members
175,393
Latest member
kamimarizilla

Share this page

Back
Top