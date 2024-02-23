He’s getting tapped out against Burns, too. So I guess that means he’s not getting to Shavkat anytime soonHe's getting tapped out in that fight.
Very much enjoy JDM and he's going to be a force in the division the next few years ... Shavkat however, may be the next champion. He's on a different level and has potential to be one of the great fighters of this generation.
I doubt it'll be a ppv. my guess is that it'll be late spring early summerI keep hearing about a Perth card. Anyone know when that is?
He's getting tapped out in that fight.
Very much enjoy JDM and he's going to be a force in the division the next few years ... Shavkat however, may be the next champion. He's on a different level and has potential to be one of the great fighters of this generation.
I keep hearing about a Perth card. Anyone know when that is?
Edwards - ChampHe's my boy, but I think Jack might be rushing things a lil stepping up against Shavkat this soon.
Yea, Shavkat needs to be at least 20-0 for a title shot. To quote the immortal S.O.D.: “speak English or die”.
He must be interested in losing then.
Edwards - Champ
Usman - 1 (fighting at MW now)
Belal - 2
Shavkat - 3
Burns - 4
JDM - 11
If he beats Burns there isn’t a lot of choices left for JDM. It’s a bigger jump up to fight Burns than it would be to fight Shavkat after beating Burns.
Shavkat needs to shore up his defensive issues or he'll peak as just another favorite son of the just bleed god.