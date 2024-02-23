Media Jack Della Maddalena interested in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov with a win over Burns

Yea, Shavkat needs to be at least 20-0 for a title shot. To quote the immortal S.O.D.: “speak English or die”.
 
He's getting tapped out in that fight.

Very much enjoy JDM and he's going to be a force in the division the next few years ... Shavkat however, may be the next champion. He's on a different level and has potential to be one of the great fighters of this generation.
He’s getting tapped out against Burns, too. So I guess that means he’s not getting to Shavkat anytime soon

Shavkat needs to shore up his defensive issues or he'll peak as just another favorite son of the just bleed god.
 
I'd rather the New guard fight the old guard, Colby needs to fight one of these rising contenders.
 
He's my boy, but I think Jack might be rushing things a lil stepping up against Shavkat this soon.
Edwards - Champ
Usman - 1 (fighting at MW now)
Belal - 2
Shavkat - 3
Burns - 4
JDM - 11

If he beats Burns there isn’t a lot of choices left for JDM. It’s a bigger jump up to fight Burns than it would be to fight Shavkat after beating Burns.
 
Pussy whipped is one of my favorite songs by them lol.

"Pussy whipped, pussy whipped... don't you know you're pussy whipped" lol
 
You're not wrong, and he's got the right attitude.
I guess more time fighting other guys isn't going to help him much against Shavkat, he might as well get after it while the opportunity is there.
 
Its both true and a fair criticism when watching the Geoff Neal fight. Suffice to say it looked like he was making a point and used it to break through.

His next fight was against Wonderboy and he had perfectly sound defense and a cohesive game plan to put Wonderboy away while taking virtually no damage.

He has the skills to do that.
 
