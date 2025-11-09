Jack Della Maddalena Doesn’t Think He’ll Have Size Advantage Over Islam Makhachev

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
133,404
Reaction score
269,652
15m3xb6cza0f1.jpeg

Jack Della Maddalena believes moving up to welterweight could work in Islam Makhachev’s favor.

Makhachev vacated his lightweight title earlier this year to fulfill double-championship aspirations at welterweight. Makhachev is now scheduled to challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Many expect Maddalena (18-2) to have a significant size advantage over Makhachev at 170 pounds. However, the Australian champion believes Makhachev could have an advantage instead with an easy weight cut. Maddalena says that a tough weight cut often takes a lot out of a fighter. However, Makhachev could likely be his best version, as he won't have to cut too much weight to make 170 pounds. Maddalena also claims that he is not the biggest of welterweights, and his cut is relatively easy as well.

He’ll Be Fresher, Bigger, Stronger​


“I think it’s actually going to be better for Islam,” Maddalena told New York Post Sports. “I think you can leave a lot of yourself in the weight cut, so I expect the best Islam coming up. I think he’ll be fresher, bigger, stronger… It’s not a big weight cut for me. I can sneak a few slices of pizza in today and I’ll make the weight fine… I think I’m a good-sized welterweight.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Jack Della Maddalena Doesn’t Think He’ll Have Size Advantage Over Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena believes moving up to welterweight could work in Islam Makhachev’s favor.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
Good for Delamadalela not being overly confident. Islam still wins. <mma4>
 
haanji likely Islam is coming with one powerful waist

giphy.gif


maybe he finally escape the dagestani weaknass in brace defence
 
Jack not needing to delude himself by suggesting any of the boiler plate platitudes we hear so often is a good sign, imo.

Belul and his "Canelo hands" could learn a thing or 2 lol
 
I am rooting for JDM......But I just think it's a Big Ask for him.

Makhachev at 170lbs should be a fairly terrifying weapon.

If JDM can win it'll be monumentally impressive.
 
Doughie99 said:
I am rooting for JDM......But I just think it's a Big Ask for him.

Makhachev at 170lbs should be a fairly terrifying weapon.

If JDM can win it'll be monumentally impressive.
Click to expand...
You won't know from this fight. If Makachev wins it means he was better than we thought while at the same time JDM was never any good. If he loses he was never any good and JDM probably still gets no credit. That's how it works here.

Hopefully Makachev stays at WW for a while win or lose so we can gauge more of his level.
 
Nice to see JDM being so down to earth and humble. He is aware that Islam’s team is doing their very best and that he was chosen specifically. But he did beat Belal, don’t forget that. That boy has the dawg in him.
 
well im split on what he is saying here because for the past months all JDM speaks about is basically patronising anyones size be it Ilia or Islam which is got to be rather annoying past a point but here it could also be interpreted he does not want Islam's decent difference in size being an excuse either.


fact is JDM isnt a small WW he's actually quite in the picture whereas WW is not Islam's size by any means at all for his frame is considered light in general, despite his rather absurd strength he is known for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Arman Tsarukyan: Topuria Tougher Matchup for Makhachev Than Della Maddalena
Replies
5
Views
328
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
Kung Fu Kowboy
Jack Della Maddalena Reveals Key to Victory Against Islam Makhachev
2
Replies
28
Views
790
10000yearsold
10000yearsold
Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Praises Jack Della Maddalena’s Composure Ahead of UFC 322
Replies
10
Views
498
MMACro
MMACro
Kung Fu Kowboy
Dustin Poirier Shares Prediction for Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev
Replies
9
Views
526
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
20
Views
415
AppliedScience
AppliedScience

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,596
Messages
58,449,199
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top