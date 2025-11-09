Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev vacated his lightweight title earlier this year to fulfill double-championship aspirations at welterweight. Makhachev is now scheduled to challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Many expect Maddalena (18-2) to have a significant size advantage over Makhachev at 170 pounds. However, the Australian champion believes Makhachev could have an advantage instead with an easy weight cut. Maddalena says that a tough weight cut often takes a lot out of a fighter. However, Makhachev could likely be his best version, as he won't have to cut too much weight to make 170 pounds. Maddalena also claims that he is not the biggest of welterweights, and his cut is relatively easy as well.
He’ll Be Fresher, Bigger, Stronger
“I think it’s actually going to be better for Islam,” Maddalena told New York Post Sports. “I think you can leave a lot of yourself in the weight cut, so I expect the best Islam coming up. I think he’ll be fresher, bigger, stronger… It’s not a big weight cut for me. I can sneak a few slices of pizza in today and I’ll make the weight fine… I think I’m a good-sized welterweight.”
READ HERE
Jack Della Maddalena Doesn’t Think He’ll Have Size Advantage Over Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena believes moving up to welterweight could work in Islam Makhachev’s favor.
www.sherdog.com
