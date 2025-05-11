Jack Della is a DOG

Dude finished Burns with a broken armIt takes serious fucking champion mentality to scramble out of those positions that late into the fight.
not an ounce of quit in JDM.
And AnkI figured it would be his will power that would be the key, congrats JDM.
He forced Belal into an exciting fight.
Now let's get rid of Merab next.
Exactly, not no Dominick Reyes/Jones bs and then cry…JDM was blasting him in the final round.
Belal “Canelo’s sister hands”Jack took it to him and made the fight exciting. Belal looked lost once he realized his game plan wasn’t working.
So happy to see a challenger go out there and take it to a champ and win a belt like that. Beautiful shit
The only thing Islam has is way better subs. If Jack can defend against that, Islam is fucked lolHis improved TDD, his size, his standup and power are a problem for islam IMO - throw in the fact that at some point Islam is gonna eat shots and he does not have Belal's chin.
Anyone who has ever watched a JDM fight knew he wouldn't quit, the dude is a gamer man, he could've comfortably just cruised in the end but he said nah fuck that I want this guy sleeping on the canvas.