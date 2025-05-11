Jack Della is a DOG

Not a fan of Belal, but from watching him over the years you could tell he wanted it more than the other guys.

Against Jack that difference wasn't there. JDM wanted it just as badly and never relented. That was true fight IQ and determination on top of fantastic TDD and striking ability.
 
I’ll never doubt jdm again. Also gained a lot of respect for belal tonight I might actually remember his name
 
Great fight, he earn much respect from me. He fought hard when compromised and came back stronger. He reminds me of smaller Chuck Liddell.
 
omawho402 said:
I figured it would be his will power that would be the key, congrats JDM.

He forced Belal into an exciting fight.

Now let's get rid of Merab next.
O’Malley needs to watch this fight on repeat.. although I’m not sure he’s the one to dethrone Merab
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
His improved TDD, his size, his standup and power are a problem for islam IMO - throw in the fact that at some point Islam is gonna eat shots and he does not have Belal's chin.
The only thing Islam has is way better subs. If Jack can defend against that, Islam is fucked lol
 
