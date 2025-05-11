I think it's more a case of Islam is a global star. And that fight draws more eyes and prestige.
He's out due to surgery until 2026.
OOOO Baby.
YOu guys into it?
Islam gonna avenge Belal lol lets go, great story line.
You mean featherweight slayer?Let's see how it plays out. Aussie slayer Makachev might put another beating here. Time to get that WW belt!
Nah, Aussie slayer, big Mak gonna lay down the law.
For the record I think Islam will wreck JDM.
Love it. Jack's TD defence looked very good and his ability get back up was even better. If midget 145er Volk could end a fight beating the shit out of Islam in round 5 I think 170 JDM could finish the job
Think it's for a Fight night this year though with a PPV in 2026. Wouldn't be averse to swapping that around. Figuring Islam JDM will be in Abu Dhabi for the usual October card.Do it in perth again. The same place where islam fought volk. Aren't they going back there this year?