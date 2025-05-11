Media Jack Della Calls OUT Islam "Get One BACK For VOLK" After WW Champ Win

Love it. Jack's TD defence looked very good and his ability get back up was even better. If midget 145er Volk could end a fight beating the shit out of Islam in round 5 I think 170 JDM could finish the job
 
Do it in perth again. The same place where islam fought volk. Aren't they going back there this year?
 
jmboyd24 said:
Love it. Jack's TD defence looked very good and his ability get back up was even better. If midget 145er Volk could end a fight beating the shit out of Islam in round 5 I think 170 JDM could finish the job
And you know Jack will be well prepared because he cross trains with Volk's crew like craig jones and the hickman brothers, and that team already gave islam their toughest fight.
 
I think Islam will
Get the takedowns …
Belals attempts were half assed and werent even committed

But either way … we get a double champ or a jdm upset again …. Win/win

Like jack as a person and he’s a fan friendly striker … but I just cannot see him holding that belt beyond a fight or 2 max

Would be kool if he proves me wrong though

Respect the man and happy for him

*real loser of the night is Charley olives … guys gotta get bodied by ilia now
 
fortheo said:
Do it in perth again. The same place where islam fought volk. Aren't they going back there this year?
Think it's for a Fight night this year though with a PPV in 2026. Wouldn't be averse to swapping that around. Figuring Islam JDM will be in Abu Dhabi for the usual October card.
 
