Jack Bauer vs Buffy Summers

Jack and Buffy are two of my favourite TV Characters of all time,

Both are exciting, unpredictable, charismatic and unique.

But which is the better character?

Who’s the better actor, Kiefer or Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Out of the pair, who would you want to be in the battlefield with?

Who would you want to have a drink with?
 
The hell kind of question is this?

The answer is literally always Jack Bauer. To any question.
 
Kristy Swanson looked athletic, like she could kick some ass.

I always thought Sarah Michelle Gellar was a poor casting choice because she looked so thin and frail. Not consistent with the movie at all.

For that reason I never got into that show. So Jack Bauer wins via good casting
 
The hell kind of question is this?

The answer is literally always Jack Bauer. To any question.
Jack Bauer vs Chuck Norris <seedat>

Buffy due to ummmmm. Supernatural shit ........... but if Jack had 24 hours ......... then Jack
 
Here’s another question:

Which show had the best supporting characters?
 
Both from overrated shows, I pick Kristy Swanson
 
