Jack and Weili both did the same thing

What do you expect them to do? You don't seem to understand what you're talking about.

Demian Maia said he doesn't think any BJJ fighter could possibly submit a guy like Khabib in MMA. That these fighters have perfected their top control to such a level that there's nothing you can do. If they choose to lay on you and go for pure control with a couple rabbit punches, you will do nothing because you can do nothing. If you try to force standing up, you will get your back taken.

This is why we need mandatory standups unless fighters open up with punches, submissions, or take mount/back control. That way we get exciting MMA grappling which creates opportunities for scrambles, which then allows for standups or even reversals of positions.
 
Jack looked absolutely shocked after the first round. He had never felt that Dagestani top game, but was sure he'd be getting back up.

And it was some time midway through the second when his shock had turned into full blown fear. He realized that he was not prepared and literally had no way to defend.

And he quit.

Islam spoke recently about Khabib breaking Conor's mind.
Islam Makhachev convinced Conor McGregor doesn't return to MMA: 'Khabib broke his mind'

Islam Makhachev believes Khabib Nurmagomedov broke Conor McGregor's mind, and that's why he doesn't see the Irishman ever making a return to the UFC.
And that is exactly what he did to Jack.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
This is why we need mandatory standups unless fighters open up with punches, submissions, or take mount/back control. That way we get exciting MMA grappling which creates opportunities for scrambles, which then allows for standups or even reversals of positions.
No way, standups should be earned not given. It's enough that there are free standups at the end of every round.
 
Only challenge for Islam will come from another caucus fighter.

If you haven’t trained wrestling since you were 5 years old - very high probability you’ll never win against him.
 
Shay Brennan said:
No way, standups should be earned not given. It's enough that there are free standups at the end of every round.
Sports entertainment. That shit was boring. It's pretty obvious that the majority of people thought it was boring.

Time will tell. But if this approach becomes more and more common, with champions just pulling Islam/Val/Almeida/Khamzat style blanketing, I fucking guarantee you we will see rule changes to prevent top control point fighting. It's not healthy for the sport and this isn't amateur sport. If you want pure amateur sport, go get olympic MMA or watch BJJ.
 
HNIC215 said:
Agreed…

No one is helping you in a street fight or a fight to the death.

If you can’t get up, that’s on you.

Rules of the game 💯
And rules were made to be changed.

Boxing had the same problem over 100 years ago with dirty boxing. Grappling your opponent and controlling them became the dominant, unbeatable style. You wear them down, rabbit punch them, and then eventually finish them when they were exhausted. I'm sure it was impressive to watch the most dominant dirty boxers work, but it was boring and thus banned.

If this shit continues, we will see rule changes to prevent 1 takedown from leading to 3-4 minutes of top control in a single MMA round.
 
HNIC215 said:
Only challenge for Islam will come from another caucus fighter.

If you haven’t trained wrestling since you were 5 years old - very high probability you’ll never win against him.
Exactly. And that's NOT healthy for the sport of MMA.

You shouldn't be required to be a lifelong crotch sniffer to have a chance to compete at the highest level. That destroys the variety of styles the sport has built up.

Hence why we will need rules eventually to prevent 1 takedown + smothering top control with zero offense from winning a round, due to 3-4 minutes of control time. Assuming this trend continues, it is all but inevitable. PRIDE style yellow cards for attempted point fighting. Mandatory standups.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
And rules were made to be changed.

Boxing had the same problem over 100 years ago with dirty boxing. Grappling your opponent and controlling them became the dominant, unbeatable style. You wear them down, rabbit punch them, and then eventually finish them when they were exhausted. I'm sure it was impressive to watch the most dominant dirty boxers work, but it was boring and thus banned.

If this shit continues, we will see rule changes to prevent 1 takedown from leading to 3-4 minutes of top control in a single round.
It’s a fight…

Same thing happens in real life when you tussle with someone your equivalent.

Both get tired, can barely breathe and can barely get up.

If there were no rounds most of these guys would be on their backs the entire time. Pause.

Can’t blame skilled wrestlers for others lack of wrestling skills.

It’s called MIXED martial arts not striking with a dab of grappling when convenient. If you’re not entertained by 25 minutes of pure domination on the ground against an 18-2 fighter who hasn’t lost in almost a decade.

When you are the champion - you have to be able to handle ANY pressure.

Just like Islam was able to handle Jack’s striking - Jack was unable to handle Islam’s wrestling.

That’s fair play.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Sports entertainment. That shit was boring. It's pretty obvious that the majority of people thought it was boring.

Time will tell. But if this approach becomes more and more common, with champions just pulling Islam/Val/Almeida/Khamzat style blanketing, I fucking guarantee you we will see rule changes to prevent top control point fighting. It's not healthy for the sport and this isn't amateur sport. If you want pure amateur sport, go get olympic MMA or watch BJJ.
I watch MMA because I wanna know who's the best, strongest, most complete fighter in the world.

Last night I saw who those fighters are:
Val easily beat the 2nd best SW of all time.
Makhachev beat streaking JDM in every area of that fight.

Makhachev and Val are the 2 most dominant and complete fighters in the world.


Also, I wouldn't call Val's performance blanketing. Val was beating up Weili in the striking as well. It's actually better for Weili that Val went for takedowns a lot beacause she would have gotten battered otherwise.
 
Lol at the sky is falling hysterics because some wrestlers are at the top of the sport. There will always be some less entertaining fights, it’s the nature of the beast. Quit whining, don’t watch if you don’t like it. There are still tons of good fights and strikers at the top of the sport.
 
Strikers & grapplers have gone back n forth in dominance since this game began. Jack seemed like teh "return of teh strickerz" with his ability to get back oop... but his run waz cut short by an elite ground game guy.

This isn't a new dynamic... it's actually the oldest!
 
sdpdude9 said:
Lol at the sky is falling hysterics because some wrestlers are at the top of the sport. There will always be some less entertaining fights, it’s the nature of the beast. Quit whining, don’t watch if you don’t like it. There are still tons of good fights and strikers at the top of the sport.
Just adding to my point. 4/8 male champs are primarily strikers. 28/40 top 5 male fighters are primarily strikers. There’s plenty of parity in the sport.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Just adding to my point. 4/8 male champs are primarily strikers. 28/40 top 5 male fighters are primarily strikers. There’s plenty of parity in the sport.
Yeah, I can understand there being some disappointment resulting from the two title fights being one-sided decisions that were grappling-heavy, especially when we expected that both would be more competitive...but there were some pretty sweet KO's last night and half (7/14) of the fights ended via stoppage. Can't really complain about that.
 
MRT said:
Yeah, I can understand there being some disappointment resulting from the two title fights being one-sided decisions that were grappling-heavy, especially when we expected that both would be more competitive...but there were some pretty sweet KO's last night and half (7/14) of the fights ended via stoppage. Can't really complain about that.
Exactly. My whole thing is, it’s fine if you don’t enjoy that kind of fight. But like any other sport, sometimes it doesn’t play out in the most entertaining way. We don’t need to change the rules and virtually eliminate an entire aspect of the game because of it. The sport as a whole remains entertaining, we still got tons of bangers.
 
