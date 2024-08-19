Izzy's "turn your back to your opponent and run away" defense was always going to backfire on him sooner or later... people just did not follow him..

His frame dont look Stand & bang. Hes got a nice fluid striking game but is a bit of a glass cannon at this point. Maybe a .38 more than a cannon..Yep, I’ve been saying this for a while now, Gastelum showed it could be done, Pereira showed it also recently, Strickland perfected it.
Adesanya also needs to learn how to fight in the pocket. He’s very successful it’s just it’s not in him, after his fight with Pereira I believe he could’ve won had he been more aggressive, even against Strickland but Adesanya is kinda a cat, he loves to stick and move.
Ubereem from time to timeThis happens to most fighters who circle the cage with their backs to their opponent. Chandler/Oliveira for example and I know a few others but can't think of who specifically. Adesanya was kinda already hurt at that point though.
Adesanya banks on landing 1 big shot when in the pocket and if that doesn't work (wich it hasn't been lately) he circles or runs out of striking range. As his athletic ability and reaction time wane this will exploited alot more as he seems to be freezing and unable to get the counter off as guys close the distance.Yep, I’ve been saying this for a while now, Gastelum showed it could be done, Pereira showed it also recently, Strickland perfected it.
Adesanya also needs to learn how to fight in the pocket. He’s very successful it’s just it’s not in him, after his fight with Pereira I believe he could’ve won had he been more aggressive, even against Strickland but Adesanya is kinda a cat, he loves to stick and move.
Gus against Glover. It's a fight I always hated as a Gus fanUbereem from time to time