Izzy's "turn your back to your opponent and run away" defense was always going to backfire on him sooner or later... people just did not follow him..

...Until DDP. DDP was always running after him, throwing punches from behind when Izzy was running away.
 
This happens to most fighters who circle the cage with their backs to their opponent. Chandler/Oliveira for example and I know a few others but can't think of who specifically. Adesanya was kinda already hurt at that point though.
 
Au contraire. I believe DDP followed him immediately, took him down and choked him out.

Prove me wrong!

;)
 
Yep, I’ve been saying this for a while now, Gastelum showed it could be done, Pereira showed it also recently, Strickland perfected it.

Adesanya also needs to learn how to fight in the pocket. He’s very successful it’s just it’s not in him, after his fight with Pereira I believe he could’ve won had he been more aggressive, even against Strickland but Adesanya is kinda a cat, he loves to stick and move.
 
Yep, I’ve been saying this for a while now, Gastelum showed it could be done, Pereira showed it also recently, Strickland perfected it.

Adesanya also needs to learn how to fight in the pocket. He’s very successful it’s just it’s not in him, after his fight with Pereira I believe he could’ve won had he been more aggressive, even against Strickland but Adesanya is kinda a cat, he loves to stick and move.
His frame dont look Stand & bang. Hes got a nice fluid striking game but is a bit of a glass cannon at this point. Maybe a .38 more than a cannon..
 
This happens to most fighters who circle the cage with their backs to their opponent. Chandler/Oliveira for example and I know a few others but can't think of who specifically. Adesanya was kinda already hurt at that point though.
Ubereem from time to time
 
Such an ugly retreat/defense execution. Some fighters are guilty of doing it more than others especially when they are hurt. Overeem and Tito come to mind. Hell Jon Jones straight up turned his back and ran from Rampage in one instance lol

I guess if you're going to turn your back you better do with with your hands held high and run like there's no tomorrow
 
Yep, I’ve been saying this for a while now, Gastelum showed it could be done, Pereira showed it also recently, Strickland perfected it.

Adesanya also needs to learn how to fight in the pocket. He’s very successful it’s just it’s not in him, after his fight with Pereira I believe he could’ve won had he been more aggressive, even against Strickland but Adesanya is kinda a cat, he loves to stick and move.
Adesanya banks on landing 1 big shot when in the pocket and if that doesn't work (wich it hasn't been lately) he circles or runs out of striking range. As his athletic ability and reaction time wane this will exploited alot more as he seems to be freezing and unable to get the counter off as guys close the distance.
 
