Izzy's "turn your back to your opponent and run away" defense was always going to backfire on him sooner or later... people just did not follow him..

Yep, I’ve been saying this for a while now, Gastelum showed it could be done, Pereira showed it also recently, Strickland perfected it.



Adesanya also needs to learn how to fight in the pocket. He’s very successful it’s just it’s not in him, after his fight with Pereira I believe he could’ve won had he been more aggressive, even against Strickland but Adesanya is kinda a cat, he loves to stick and move.