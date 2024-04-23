Bigmoney4166 said: What's even crazier is that Alex was winning the third fight before he got ko'ed. The fighter that's clearly winning ends up losing in every fight. That's freaky lol Click to expand...

That's not true. All 3 judges gave Izzy the 1st round, and Alex was slightly winning the 2nd until he had that 10 second flurry before Izzy KOd himSo Izzy won both rounds in the fight he KOd Pereira.