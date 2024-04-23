Media Izzy when Poatan finished him again: I was waiting for him to throw a knee so I could grab him

FhxGppQUAAA2wMJ

 
Bigmoney4166 said:
What's even crazier is that Alex was winning the third fight before he got ko'ed. The fighter that's clearly winning ends up losing in every fight. That's freaky lol
That's not true. All 3 judges gave Izzy the 1st round, and Alex was slightly winning the 2nd until he had that 10 second flurry before Izzy KOd him

So Izzy won both rounds in the fight he KOd Pereira.
 
Izzy, spittin' his game to try to pick up a poodle ...​

"Hey, guess what Rover ? I beat that guy one time".
 
Striker Fox said:
That's not true. All 3 judges gave Izzy the 1st round, and Alex was slightly winning the 2nd until he had that 10 second flurry before Izzy brutally KOd him

So Izzy won both rounds in their 2nd MMA fight
Alex outstruck him in both rounds, so idk how they scored it for izzy
 
Izzy thinking he won the first fight in kickboxing is hilarious. Alex walked him down and landed the more damaging shots
 
Grabbing a leg while bobbing and weaving? Dude was done, one punch from being put out cold
 
