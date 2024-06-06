  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Izzy was so close to become 3 division champ when Stipe and Jan were champions

That was also izzy plan as he said multiple times in interviews that he wanted to go up to HW and beat Stipe after he beat Jan. Both The Stipe fight and the Jan fight were very winnable fights for him. However he did not take Jan seriously at all and paid the price. If he took Jan seriously he wouldn't have any problems in beating him. Also I suspect he was injured for that fight.

Now it would be impossible with guys like Jailton, Aspinall and Gane.
 
Neither were winnable fights for him. He wasn’t going up to beat Stipe either lmao
 
I don't buy the "I wasn't motivated" to fight for a double champ status and the BS of he wasn't treating Jan seriously.

He just got handled.
 
