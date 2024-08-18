Izzy was not pointing to the center to brawl

I see a lot of people commenting that Izzy was trying to do a max Holloway pointing to the centre of the octagon to brawl or whatever but that’s not what happened.



If you watch it happens right after he falls after seemingly getting grazed by a punch, and he bounces back up and points to the ground to claim that it was a slip not a knockdown.



I like to ridicule Izzy as much as the next guy, but he’s getting wrongly accused here.