Izzy was not pointing to the center to brawl

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,814
Reaction score
20,836
I see a lot of people commenting that Izzy was trying to do a max Holloway pointing to the centre of the octagon to brawl or whatever but that’s not what happened.

If you watch it happens right after he falls after seemingly getting grazed by a punch, and he bounces back up and points to the ground to claim that it was a slip not a knockdown.

I like to ridicule Izzy as much as the next guy, but he’s getting wrongly accused here.
 
Koro_11 said:
I see a lot of people commenting that Izzy was trying to do a max Holloway pointing to the centre of the octagon to brawl or whatever but that’s not what happened.

If you watch it happens right after he falls after seemingly getting grazed by a punch, and he bounces back up and points to the ground to claim that it was a slip not a knockdown.

I like to ridicule Izzy as much as the next guy, but he’s getting wrongly accused here.
Click to expand...
They were getting shit wrong all night. "Izzy grabbed the fence" no he pushed off on it. "DDP throws a big shot!!!" yeah one that completely whiffed. They were objectively horrible when it came to calling the action as it happened.

Then not one of DC, Cruz or Anik said shit about the 30-27 for Bam Bam.
 
I was wondering where the Max pointing was that people were talking about cause I didn't see it. Yeah that was pointing to the ground saying he slipped, not an invite to throw down.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
They were getting shit wrong all night. "Izzy grabbed the fence" no he pushed off on it. "DDP throws a big shot!!!" yeah one that completely whiffed. They were objectively horrible when it came to calling the action as it happened.

Then not one of DC, Cruz or Anik said shit about the 30-27 for Bam Bam.
Click to expand...

He grabbed the fence 4 times including holding it for 10+ seconds. He also kicked to the balls and glove grabbed. In that one round alone he had 6 fouls.
 
MarleyLynx said:
He grabbed the fence 4 times including holding it for 10+ seconds. He also kicked to the balls and glove grabbed. In that one round alone he had 6 fouls.
Click to expand...
No he didn't kick his balls it was clean and DDP tried to call a time out. Goddard even had to force him to get up. Had he refused for another second it could have been called a TKO.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
No he didn't kick his balls it was clean and DDP tried to call a time out. Goddard even had to force him to get up. Had he refused for another second it could have been called a TKO.
Click to expand...

I'm sorry reddit bro. You'll grow one day. Clear kick to balls. Clear 4+ fence grabs with a 10 second hold. It's not refutable and anyone saying otherwise is funny.
 
He pointed his finger to the ground because he was imagining it was his dogs weiner
 
MarleyLynx said:
I'm sorry reddit bro. You'll grow one day. Clear kick to balls. Clear 4+ fence grabs with a 10 second hold. It's not refutable and anyone saying otherwise is funny.
Click to expand...
Dude I am too old to be on reddit, never have been and never will. Too bad I missed out on the GB games stock play.
 
Izzy also wasn't dominating until he got stopped, which for some reason is an opinion out there. *CoughJREfightcompanionCough*

No idea where people get this shit from
 
neomage2021 said:
You in your late 80's?
Click to expand...
Feels like it sometimes. Reddit became a thing when? I never had any inclination to go on it for any reason. Sometimes if I google a question there will be a Reddit thread show up. I have never gone on their site otherwise.
 
I thought that's what it was and if he was referring to a slip then so be it. Everyone else doing it and then not actually doing it is still lame
 
dipstickjimmy said:
They were getting shit wrong all night. "Izzy grabbed the fence" no he pushed off on it. "DDP throws a big shot!!!" yeah one that completely whiffed. They were objectively horrible when it came to calling the action as it happened.

Then not one of DC, Cruz or Anik said shit about the 30-27 for Bam Bam.
Click to expand...

Yeah they did, they called it out after Biggie boys interview.
 
FightsFTW said:
Yeah they did, they called it out after Biggie boys interview.
Click to expand...
DC mentioned it asking were you surprised by 30-27. That isn't exactly calling it out. Should have been "30-27 for Tai??? What in the Fuck!!!! Someone shoot that judge!!!"
 
fyi ufc was bought by wrestling and every fight since then is scripted
obviously ddp has forgotten his spot and adesanya as a professional make a gesture to remind ddp his next move: submission on the ground
 
Yeah. I didn't realize people were thinking he was doing the holloway. It was pretty clear that he was trying to say that he slipped. It doesn't matter though as he got bludgeoned and submitted soon after.
 
If he has pointing a la Max, he should have done this in the Yoel Fight. Or the Cannonier fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Why do people think Izzy had to give Alex a rematch?
2
Replies
37
Views
790
Laheys'Liquorland
Laheys'Liquorland
Arm Barbarian
Media Dricus to Izzy - "Stop searching for my willy on the internet, it's weird."
Replies
14
Views
505
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,385
Messages
56,050,587
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top