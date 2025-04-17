Media Izzy sparring with Usman

AstralPanda said:
K1 usman gets the belt
I know it's sarcastic, but he pretty much does have to try to change his style to sprawl and brawler since with his age and injuries he won't be able to offensive wrestle to anywhere near the same level as his heyday.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
I suppose so

According to Rogan, usman has to go backwards walking down the stairs because his knees are so bad. Thing is, with striking, if you've established certain habits and patterns over years, it's very difficult to switch up and start doing things correctly.

With many, there's only so much evolution that can happen.
 
That's pretty cool, love the respect they have for eachother.
 
Usman is likely going to transition into a striker. We'll see how it goes.
 
Usman's striking isn't great. He even has MMA gloves in the sparring session.
 
