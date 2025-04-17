CatchtheseHands
What's the verdict sherbro's? Does Marty look like he still has it? Does it look like it's time for Izzy to retire? Sparring starts at 2:02
K1 usman gets the belt
I suppose soI know it's sarcastic, but he pretty much does have to try to change his style to sprawl and brawler since with his age and injuries he won't be able to offensive wrestle to anywhere near the same level as his heyday.