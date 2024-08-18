Izzy should retire

Th3 Gr38 1
He's clearly not going to win another title. He's past his prime, and has accomplished everything he's set out to do. His legacy is secure and he's an all time great.
Most importantly: he's a multi millionare, and as a single gay man with no kids he doesn't have a lot of expenses. If he walked away now, he would be set for life.
