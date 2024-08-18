Izzy should retire

He's clearly not going to win another title. He's past his prime, and has accomplished everything he's set out to do. His legacy is secure and he's an all time great.

Most importantly: he's a multi millionare, and as a single gay man with no kids he doesn't have a lot of expenses. If he walked away now, he would be set for life.
 
he needs to come out of the closet before he retires and stop hiring blondes to be his GF
 
He was piecing ddp up and honestly I'm no Israel fan. It was a weird sequence for the finish though he basically gave up.
 
