Izzy reaction to Volk vs Topuria KO

Off topic but what I don't get are people that smile when they're upset (goatee guy in the video). That bothers me for some reason.
 
Respect, you can see in his eyes Adesanya likes Volk a lot.

Volk is a very genuine and hard working guy and has a lot of class. Very easy guy to like and respect.
 
By his lack of reaction you can tell Izzy kind of expected Volk to eventually get pasted by Topuria
 
Dionysian said:
Off topic but what I don't get are people that smile when they're upset (goatee guy in the video). That bothers me for some reason.
Click to expand...

don’t be shook bro
it Means we’re not to be fucked with, Sherdog style

I smile when it’s time to go to war
 
Neck&Neck said:
don’t be shook bro
it Means we’re not to be fucked with, Sherdog style

I smile when it’s time to go to war
Click to expand...
smiling under violence is more than fine

I mean being clearly upset yet forcing an awkward as hell cope smile, like that goatee guy did right after Volk got KOd. That's weird.
 
Dionysian said:
smiling under violence is more than fine

I mean being clearly upset yet forcing an awkward as hell cope smile, like that goatee guy did right after Volk got KOd. That's weird.
Click to expand...

Pretty sure that's Tyson Pedro
 
The disappointment and sadness on their faces:

KNIlf7.jpg






B9xXhl.jpg




Trollface_non-free.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JAL
if Volk loses to Topuria, it could be the first time CKB has no current champ
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
maximus__
maximus__
JoeRowe
How would you book these 6 title fights?
Replies
13
Views
611
LiQuiD42
LiQuiD42
User9992
Ilia Topuria - P4P or Volk is just not the same anymore?
Replies
18
Views
211
ipowerslapmywife
I
Gabe
If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Ironheart
Ironheart
W
  • Poll
Media Illia Topuria wants to fight McGregor instead of O'Malley
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Dorkman
Dorkman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,868
Messages
55,108,110
Members
174,611
Latest member
MaximoChan

Share this page

Back
Top