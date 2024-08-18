Izzy pointed to the middle, ran away, got taken down and then immediatly got subbed.

That seems to be the leading theory. He might have been more hurt than he let on it seems.didnt he point to the ground to indicate that he slipped and wasnt knocked down?
possibly, but I do not see where some people are getting that he wanted to stand and bang in the middle ala Max style.That seems to be the leading theory. He might have been more hurt than he let on it seems.
He got beaten and finished. What else could he have done? He would have reacted VERY different had he won...Not an Izzy fan but he was classy in losing tonight too
It did kinda look like it. My only guess. I remember thinking it was a slip, my second comment was only in reference to it seeming like he got finished almost "out of nowhere"possibly, but I do not see where some people are getting that he wanted to stand and bang in the middle ala Max style.
Thats literally the ending sequence. Oof.
One of the more embarrasing ones?
possibly, but I do not see where some people are getting that he wanted to stand and bang in the middle ala Max style.
O there have been a few of our "special" brothers saying the same thing.....Well the "some people" would be TS, a poster known for barely having the intellect to tie his own shoelaces let alone being qualified to make threads on sherdog.
Yes, that is most likely why he pointed down. The people parroting this nonsense like OP just want another reason to fling shit at Israel.didnt he point to the ground to indicate that he slipped and wasnt knocked down?
I’m pretty sure he pointed at the floor to say he just slipped.Thats literally the ending sequence. Oof.
One of the more embarrasing ones?