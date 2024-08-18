Izzy pointed to the middle, ran away, got taken down and then immediatly got subbed.

they both were woobly in the third round

it wasall about heart, who will be able to push it through the line,
Dricus was there in the fourth

but Izzy had the opportunity to finish Dricus in the third, but he could not find it in himself
when you have fougth so many defensive all your carreer, it is really hard to switch to killer mode
 
elreece said:
didnt he point to the ground to indicate that he slipped and wasnt knocked down?
That seems to be the leading theory. He might have been more hurt than he let on it seems.
 
Thought he was indicating he slipped/got tripped up.

Then ran into some right's before getting taken down and subbed.
 
elreece said:
possibly, but I do not see where some people are getting that he wanted to stand and bang in the middle ala Max style.
It did kinda look like it. My only guess. I remember thinking it was a slip, my second comment was only in reference to it seeming like he got finished almost "out of nowhere"
 
elreece said:
possibly, but I do not see where some people are getting that he wanted to stand and bang in the middle ala Max style.
Well the "some people" would be TS, a poster known for barely having the intellect to tie his own shoelaces let alone being qualified to make threads on sherdog.
 
TheBulge said:
Well the "some people" would be TS, a poster known for barely having the intellect to tie his own shoelaces let alone being qualified to make threads on sherdog.
O there have been a few of our "special" brothers saying the same thing.....
 
Dricus is just such a fucking powerhouse. Ridiculous MW, gotta love him.
 
elreece said:
didnt he point to the ground to indicate that he slipped and wasnt knocked down?
Yes, that is most likely why he pointed down. The people parroting this nonsense like OP just want another reason to fling shit at Israel.
 
He was indicating a slip on the mat but hey, whatever narrative suits you I guess.
 
13Seconds said:
Thats literally the ending sequence. Oof.

One of the more embarrasing ones?
I’m pretty sure he pointed at the floor to say he just slipped.

The rest is correct tho.
 
