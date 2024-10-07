Izzy nearly got diddled by the diddler P-Diddy / Puff Daddy

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 26,757
- Reaction score
- 27,677
Crazy shit.
Hadn’t seen it talked about.
Last edited:
Crazy shit.
Hadn’t seen it talked about.
Oh shit, It’s messed up. I mean, as I intended it also would have been stroke inducing but not THAT stroke inducing. I’ll fix it.I had a stroke with that title
This is now a Melania thread.That’s him with the black tie
Damn who hasn't diddy got his grubby hands on
Somewhere Shyne is laughing at all of this.
View attachment 1066021
Izzy was smart not to hang with him.
True, I thought so tooThat story was a convenient excuse for Izzy to once again tell everyone how he knocked out Pereira that one time.
He didn’t get his hands on Mike Tyson :
That’s fine with meThis is now a Melania thread.
She likes me.
My dyslexia made me read that as "I had to stroke to that title" for a split secondI had a stroke with that title
That is too fuckin funny manMy dyslexia made me read that as "I had to stroke to that title" for a split second
Nah man, I can't stroke it to that title. I only have 560 bottles of baby oilMy dyslexia made me read that as "I had to stroke to that title" for a split second