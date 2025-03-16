  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Izzy & MVP working on their grappling

usernamee

usernamee

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 17, 2010
Messages
25,613
Reaction score
38,675


I know Khamzat was briefly with this coach before, I'm wondering if he will go back to him now that his old coach died. Maybe some sherbro with Instagram can ask Ozzy if he's in contact with Chimmy about it
 
Always wondered what would happen if guys like MVP were forced to train in Dagestan for 3 years and couldn't leave. I feel like they'd be the perfect fighter.
 
Gordon Ryan is shaking and panicking as I type this.
 
Tweak896 said:
Always wondered what would happen if guys like MVP were forced to train in Dagestan for 3 years and couldn't leave. I feel like they'd be the perfect fighter.
Click to expand...
He'd be 40 when he got back. Also, while that seems to make sense, MMA is a mutli-faceted sport where striking, wrestling, clinching and the ground game must work together with transitions in between. I remember King Mo training BJJ with Werdum, boxing with Mayweather, etc. thinking it would make him a perfect fighter. It didn't work out that way. It's usually better to train at an elite MMA gym that covers all aspects and how they work together.
 
Tweak896 said:
Always wondered what would happen if guys like MVP were forced to train in Dagestan for 3 years and couldn't leave. I feel like they'd be the perfect fighter.
Click to expand...
I wanna see him get Lima’d again, MVP annoys me with his showboating.
 
DiazSlap said:
SAFTA…the ancient art of eye gouging
Click to expand...
To be fair, the early UFCs all claimed there were no rules. Apparently fighters were told backstage they weren't supposed to do a few things and could be fined if they did. Hess still has the biggest UFC fine ever of $20,000 for eye gouging/raking. While I definitely don't approve of eye gouging in any sport (only in serious self-defense), Hess had a point when he protested and said it was supposed to be "no rules" cage fighting. He still had to pay the fine, though.
 
mkt said:
To be fair, the early UFCs all claimed there were no rules. Apparently fighters were told backstage they weren't supposed to do a few things and could be fined if they did. Hess still has the biggest UFC fine ever of $20,000 for eye gouging/raking. While I definitely don't approve of eye gouging in any sport (only in serious self-defense), Hess had a point when he protested and said it was supposed to be "no rules" cage fighting. He still had to pay the fine, though.
Click to expand...
What about the eye(s) he raked? Any update
 
DiazSlap said:
What about the eye(s) he raked? Any update
Click to expand...
I believe his opponent (Andy Anderson) had some damage but wasn't blinded like the Japanese fighter eye gouged by Gordeau. Anderson later got arrested for being part of a meth making ring. He may still be in prison. Maybe he and Joe Son do pushups together out in the yard.
 
mkt said:
He'd be 40 when he got back. Also, while that seems to make sense, MMA is a mutli-faceted sport where striking, wrestling, clinching and the ground game must work together with transitions in between. I remember King Mo training BJJ with Werdum, boxing with Mayweather, etc. thinking it would make him a perfect fighter. It didn't work out that way. It's usually better to train at an elite MMA gym that covers all aspects and how they work together.
Click to expand...
I meant back in time, I've been watching MVP since 2013 waiting for him to complete his MMA game. Sad how even after so long he kind of has C-tier grappling defense.

I actually thought King Mo was going to be the next big thing after his Sengoku run, but he had a weird career. His style sort of fit in the UFC. He probably had injuries or something. Still crazy he was the last guy to KO Jiri before he joined the UFC.

BigOlJeet said:
I wanna see him get Lima’d again, MVP annoys me with his showboating.
Click to expand...
It's perfectly fine to have that opinion, but for me, I love guys like MVP or Silva, the only way they can bait anyone to strike with them is ridiculous showboating, so I see it less as a personality thing and more a strategy with great risk.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,613
Messages
57,039,939
Members
175,513
Latest member
danawhiteneedstogo

Share this page

Back
Top