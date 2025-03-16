Why have John Hess as your AV man?Gordon Ryan is shaking and panicking as I type this.
He'd be 40 when he got back. Also, while that seems to make sense, MMA is a mutli-faceted sport where striking, wrestling, clinching and the ground game must work together with transitions in between. I remember King Mo training BJJ with Werdum, boxing with Mayweather, etc. thinking it would make him a perfect fighter. It didn't work out that way. It's usually better to train at an elite MMA gym that covers all aspects and how they work together.Always wondered what would happen if guys like MVP were forced to train in Dagestan for 3 years and couldn't leave. I feel like they'd be the perfect fighter.
To be fair, the early UFCs all claimed there were no rules. Apparently fighters were told backstage they weren't supposed to do a few things and could be fined if they did. Hess still has the biggest UFC fine ever of $20,000 for eye gouging/raking. While I definitely don't approve of eye gouging in any sport (only in serious self-defense), Hess had a point when he protested and said it was supposed to be "no rules" cage fighting. He still had to pay the fine, though.SAFTA…the ancient art of eye gouging
It's perfectly fine to have that opinion, but for me, I love guys like MVP or Silva, the only way they can bait anyone to strike with them is ridiculous showboating, so I see it less as a personality thing and more a strategy with great risk.I wanna see him get Lima’d again, MVP annoys me with his showboating.