Takes Two To Tango
lol at Izzy. Priceless reaction.
A better more important opinion than ours hahaha
I have no reason to believe that it wouldn't be even more lopsided than the DDP fight. Probably a quick finish.Khamzat vs Izzy would be an interesting fight, style wise but Izzy's time at the top seems to have concluded, unfortunately.
Make it happen, Dana!I have no reason to believe that it wouldn't be even more lopsided than the DDP fight. Probably a quick finish.
