Izzy is the corniest guy in any sport I can think of…

And DDP made him cry by calling him privileged at a press conference… and SS (seig heil!) beat him with a jab and straight right for 5 rounds… and Michael Bisping with one eye did better against Anderson Silva…
I’m lost on the guy’s appeal. MW was awful when he was on top and a kickboxer in his mid-thirties almost beat him twice.
