Izzy is the corniest guy in any sport I can think of…

D

DumpsterBaby

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 4, 2025
Messages
14
Reaction score
16
And DDP made him cry by calling him privileged at a press conference… and SS (seig heil!) beat him with a jab and straight right for 5 rounds… and Michael Bisping with one eye did better against Anderson Silva…

I’m lost on the guy’s appeal. MW was awful when he was on top and a kickboxer in his mid-thirties almost beat him twice.
 
Another day, another zero effort white belt troll thread. Easy one for the ignore list, folks. Don't take the bait.
 
He is very deep in the closet it is a shame he cannot come out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Cannonier is one of the ageless wonders in MMA history and one of the most underrated MWs of all time
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,932
Messages
57,567,740
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top