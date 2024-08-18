Izzy is a .500 fighter since 2021.

That which starts bitter, ends sweet; that which starts sweet, ends bitter.
 
World eater said:
Yes, after so many title fights you either drop off or are a goat. Big surprise.
No I honestly think that's all but confirming the division he ruled over was weak, and the next best guy in Rob just happened to be a perfect matchup for him.
 
I mean his kickboxing career and all those UFC fights add up. Most guys have declines. He's still pretty game and gave the current champ hell.
 
If not for those 3 wins back at MW after the Jan fight. He’d be on a really crappy run. But he did win those fights.

He’s 1 - 3 right now. And if this asshole gets a TS in ANY division next. I’ll lose my shit.
 
That's what happens when you fight as often as he does and nothing but contenders and killers.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
If not for those 3 wins back at MW after the Jan fight. He’d be on a really crappy run. But he did win those fights.

He’s 1 - 3 right now. And if this asshole gets a TS in ANY division next. I’ll lose my shit.
They are going to let him fight Alex at 205 if Alex gets past Rountree
 
