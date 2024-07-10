Izzy gropes and kisses “Today show” host

At least it is a human this time
0wfks2jt5yka1.jpg
 
I thought this was Rampage Part 2, but he went for the guy. At least Schmo should feel safe letting his girl Helen interview Israel...unless there are dogs or men around.
 
humdizzle said:
theres that gif of his blonde guy friend going in to kiss him after the fight and izzy ducks it
Click to expand...


I didn't know there was a gif of it. I noticed it when it happened live but barely anybody else seemed to notice it and I have never seen it brought up much here

It really looked like "ok we won the title now we show the world and come out" from the manager dude and Izzy said nah not today
 
I love how open minded sherdog is in 2024 sarcasm.
 
