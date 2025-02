i really do think sean bringing that into their fight really seeded it self deep in izzys mentality. he tried to get past it but might be to late now.



i think it was a weird ass clip. i will say i have met a lot of people who touch their dogs privates and think its normal or funny. its the same vibe guys get when they start touching each others wieners in the locker rooms its not gay its just they are on some different level with thinking about nudity and wieners.

i cant say i agree with this behavior and i dont think izzy truely does either. it effected him to much when sean brought it back to light.