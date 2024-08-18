Izzy’s counter striking

DDP's so fucking awkward and unorthodox that it throws off anyone even high level strikers like Izzy and Whitakker. Add his power and strength into the equation and it makes him a nightmare to deal with because if you miss and are out of position he'll ragdoll you.



Sometimes it's easier to fight someone with proper technique because you spar a lot of fighters who try to throw with proper technique so you get used to the trajectory of the strikes coming your way