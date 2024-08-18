Izzy’s counter striking

Usssssyyyy
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2016
- Messages
- 921
- Reaction score
- 201
One thing I was shocked about last night was the fact Izzy had no counter waiting for the rush technique DDP always uses. Who else would’ve thought Izzy would eventually time that and we’d see something like Marquez ko over Pac-Man. I’m still so shocked that the best counter striker in ufc history had nothing for what looks on the eye a simple bum rush.
Dricus must be insanely fast with it? That’s the only thing that makes sense.
Dricus must be insanely fast with it? That’s the only thing that makes sense.