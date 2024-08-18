Izzy’s counter striking

Usssssyyyy

Usssssyyyy

One thing I was shocked about last night was the fact Izzy had no counter waiting for the rush technique DDP always uses. Who else would’ve thought Izzy would eventually time that and we’d see something like Marquez ko over Pac-Man. I’m still so shocked that the best counter striker in ufc history had nothing for what looks on the eye a simple bum rush.

Dricus must be insanely fast with it? That’s the only thing that makes sense.
 
DDP's non traditional technique took away Izzy's normally deadly counters, but make no mistake DDP didn't get inside unscathed. He was getting countered just not as consistently as Izzy normally lands on guys. DDP had some good counters of his own for Izzy which was surprising to me.
 
DDP's so fucking awkward and unorthodox that it throws off anyone even high level strikers like Izzy and Whitakker. Add his power and strength into the equation and it makes him a nightmare to deal with because if you miss and are out of position he'll ragdoll you.

Sometimes it's easier to fight someone with proper technique because you spar a lot of fighters who try to throw with proper technique so you get used to the trajectory of the strikes coming your way
 
Did u miss the part where he spinning elbowed him..or the knee he landed ...

How about those stinging bodyshots..

Izzy fought extremely well...Dricus is just marauder who's full of determination...lesser competition would of folded to some of the shots Izzy landed...

Both guys fought extremely well in what im calling the highest lever MMA fight of 2024 so far...
 
Yeah his blitz is pretty quick. The way he closes the distance. He also has deceptively long limbs and seems to be able to connect on those stretching shots just enough where it off balances the opponent to make him pay with a counter.
 
i just opened counter-strike biggest data website hltv.org and checked adesanya counter-strike stats
he has won nothing in counter-strike
obv he is very bad counter-striker
 
Yeah his blitz is pretty quick. The way he closes the distance. He also has deceptively long limbs and seems to be able to connect on those stretching shots just enough where it off balances the opponent to make him pay with a counter.
On top of that he is chaining together a few strikes when he commits to the blitz. Throw in a few feint blitz's and you get people getting cracked by the 2nd or 3rd strike while trying to do the math on avoiding the first one.
 
