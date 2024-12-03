I've started buying MEN drinks

So recently i came to a revelation



If you buy a woman a drink at a bar you have AT BEST 1% chance of sleeping with her. Very, very, VERY low odds. Im talking a random woman like the good ole days! Not gonna happen.



What ive been doing, is, i go up to a group of say 4 hot girls and 1 generic guy / man friend. I will say something like "obviously all 4 of you ladies have no interest in sleeping with me. Would you like a drink, good sir? I enjoy looking at the company of women you keep, and i find your clothing to be exquisitely tailored. What beverage would you like?"



This is a NO PRESSURE situation. You are buying A MAN a drink. Easy! It sends the women into a hysterical uproar, as they have been snubbed in favor of.. not even a gay man. Which they can wrap their head around, as it is non threatening, but a regular man??? A bro??? Over them?? They are driven into heat over this snub. It is hilarious



Discuss