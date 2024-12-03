I've started buying MEN drinks

Bballfan123

So recently i came to a revelation

If you buy a woman a drink at a bar you have AT BEST 1% chance of sleeping with her. Very, very, VERY low odds. Im talking a random woman like the good ole days! Not gonna happen.

What ive been doing, is, i go up to a group of say 4 hot girls and 1 generic guy / man friend. I will say something like "obviously all 4 of you ladies have no interest in sleeping with me. Would you like a drink, good sir? I enjoy looking at the company of women you keep, and i find your clothing to be exquisitely tailored. What beverage would you like?"

This is a NO PRESSURE situation. You are buying A MAN a drink. Easy! It sends the women into a hysterical uproar, as they have been snubbed in favor of.. not even a gay man. Which they can wrap their head around, as it is non threatening, but a regular man??? A bro??? Over them?? They are driven into heat over this snub. It is hilarious

Discuss
 
As long as you do it in a funny manner, I can actually see this going over well. Gotta make em laugh before they squirt.
 
stupid shit like that seems to be the only thing that works these days. A good one I used that worked great was approach a girl and break up with her, listen honey its just not working out between us... and when she says what the hell are you talking about I just say I figured it would be more interesting to start our relationship at the end and go backwards because it's only going to get better from here !
 
No such thing as men's drinks or women's drinks.
But if you're drinking hard seltzer, you are definitely drinking a sissy drink!
 
