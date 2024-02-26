I've never seen the Godfather or LOTR trilogies

Godfather 1 and 2 are goat status. You can skip 3. You don't need to watch LOTR if you''re not into that sort of thing.
 
I knew a few people growing up whose parents didn't let them watch tv either
 
This is like when people say they have never watched Star Wars. Your cinematic ignorance is not something to brag about at parties.
 
I've never seen these films either! And, have no intention too.
Never watched The Sopranos either. Nor Game of Thrones.
Haven't been to the cinema in over 20yrs, most Hollywood films are boring.
I am not a sheep!!! Baa-a.[oops.]
 
Action movies are generally too loud. I havent seen 99 percent of them and dont care for them. Never seen Rambo or Arnold flicks.
 
That's just insane to me. Godfather 1/2 and LOTR IIII are probably in the top 10 films of all-time. If you are in your twenties or something like that, I'd get it. Anyone over 30 who hasn't though...what the heck?
 
the first two Lotr movies are classics

the hobbiton wedding scene, frodo hitting the witch king with a crossbow he hide in an outhouse
Fucking Sam being a donbass and getting his at the end
plus the 2nd that shows how gandalf rose from a poor immigant to the grand wizard was dope

The godfather is a great tale and it's so influential on the whole genre. but Francisco coppola really brought that book to life. Some of the visuals are dated but the scale is amazing and a lot of practical stuff that is a breath of fresh air in the modern cgi world
just the scale of the battle of the five families coppola hired hundreds of black belts as extras just to add realism

they are both must watch imo
 
You want a cookie?
 
Never watched Godfather, but watched LotR and didn't really feel the urge to rewatch even though MAX has them and maybe some sort of remix version of each.
 
Well do you like movies? If so then watching movies that are widely considered to be some of the best movies ever made might be a smart move over scrolling Netflix or HBO and watching shitty movies.

I've always like movies a lot. I make a point to go watch all the movies that are considered great. Beats watching crap


Not a big LOTR guy though. I've tried, but I just don't like that type of stuff
 
You. An miss LOTR. I enjoyed it. But I’m not the biggest fan of fantasy stuff.
The Godfather is fantastic. I’m pretty sure anyone who doesn’t like The Godfather has a mullet and thinks Jason Statham movies are the apex of cinema.
 
