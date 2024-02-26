I've never seen the Godfather or LOTR trilogies

I've never seen these films either! And, have no intention too.
Never watched The Sopranos either. Nor Game of Thrones.
Haven't been to the cinema in over 20yrs, most Hollywood films are boring.
I am not a sheep!!! Baa-a.[oops.]
That's just insane to me. Godfather 1/2 and LOTR IIII are probably in the top 10 films of all-time. If you are in your twenties or something like that, I'd get it. Anyone over 30 who hasn't though...what the heck?
the hobbiton wedding scene, frodo hitting the witch king with a crossbow he hide in an outhouse
Fucking Sam being a donbass and getting his at the end
plus the 2nd that shows how gandalf rose from a poor immigant to the grand wizard was dope
The godfather is a great tale and it's so influential on the whole genre. but Francisco coppola really brought that book to life. Some of the visuals are dated but the scale is amazing and a lot of practical stuff that is a breath of fresh air in the modern cgi world
just the scale of the battle of the five families coppola hired hundreds of black belts as extras just to add realism
You. An miss LOTR. I enjoyed it. But I’m not the biggest fan of fantasy stuff.
The Godfather is fantastic. I’m pretty sure anyone who doesn’t like The Godfather has a mullet and thinks Jason Statham movies are the apex of cinema.