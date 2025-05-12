I've Just Shattered My Ankle

This past Saturday i was walking through the kitchen, quickly turnt left to go into another room, when one of my legs gave way, and i dropped straight on my arse! I didn't slip or trip on anything, i have no idea why it happened. Just came down like a sack of spuds.

So i was sitting on the tiled floor thinking, well that didn't hurt, went to get up and screamed! I just couldn't get up. I spent the next hour laying on the kitchen floor avoiding the pain of moving. Ended up scooting along the floor on my bum, pulled myself on to the bed and fell in and out of sleep.



The next day i called a friend, she came around and convinced me to go to hospital, and she called for an ambo. Did x-rays, put a cast on my leg[which was incredibly painful even with the happy gas.] then i was transferred to a larger hospital.

Spent two day laying on my back in the worst pain i've ever felt, and bored out of my skull.

Yesterday i started using crutches for the first time ever, don't like them! I was discharged and a mate took me home. The unit where i live is up a flight of steps.



The outside part of my right ankle is shattered and in many pieces. The inner ankle has multiple fractures. Even the slightest movement is unbelievably painful.

Next week i'll be having an operation to have some plates screwed into place.

I asked the surgeon if i'd still be able to continue with my long established ballet career? His reply? "No fuckin' way, you bastard!!!"



I must admit i'm worried about the operation. I expect there will be life-long consequences from this 'accident.' Permanent pain, a change in the way i walk?



It's the early hours of the morning here in Oz. First day trying to get around my home on the crutches. Don't know how i'm gonna do little everyday things like cooking, laundry, etc. I guess i'll be eating lots of cold, canned food. I do have some friends who live close by, they said they'd help.

Feeling really down.