I've decided to embrace nihilism

Can't shake the thought that Tony is right



And so is rick-
rick-and-morty-quotes-rick-sanchez-universe-animal-idiot.jpg

And Morty-
"Nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. Everybody's going to die,"

And Bojack-
The universe is a cruel, uncaring void. The key to being happy isn't a search for meaning. It's to just keep yourself busy with unimportant nonsense, and eventually, you'll be dead

And Reed-
mr fantastic everything dies.jpg

no turning back.jpeg leave you in peace.JPG
 
nihilist-big-lebowski.gif
 
And so castles made of sand melt into the sea eventually.

All we are is dust in the wind.

This thread has possibilities. :)
 
Hedonism is the better nism because it involves orgy
 
At least you came to this important decision after carefully reviewing the work of humanity's greatest minds and artists
 
You should build in a gooncave in montana and mail glitter bombs to volunteer workers to protest having morals
 
