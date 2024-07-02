I've always wondered how panantukan/pencak silat/kuntao has managed to continuously evade the bullshido investigators

death touch
Filipino martial arts / silat stuff are still selling out seminars and gathering large youtube followings with their very intricate sophisticated moves that have never ever been reproduced under any type of pressure.
I wonder why nobody seems to be picking up on this
I've searched extensively for silat fighters in action. There are a number of recorded mma fights with silat fighters and they are just kick boxing. None of their other techniques work so dont even try to use them
