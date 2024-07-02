  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I've always wondered how panantukan/pencak silat/kuntao has managed to continuously evade the bullshido investigators

death touch

Jul 2, 2024
3
0
Filipino martial arts / silat stuff are still selling out seminars and gathering large youtube followings with their very intricate sophisticated moves that have never ever been reproduced under any type of pressure.

I wonder why nobody seems to be picking up on this

I've searched extensively for silat fighters in action. There are a number of recorded mma fights with silat fighters and they are just kick boxing. None of their other techniques work so dont even try to use them
 
Typical Silat in seminar, mega cool


Typical Silat in a fight, sloppy kick boxing is all that remains of it all
 
The coolest martial art techniques that have never been proven to be applicable under pressure, yet do not get scrutinized by the bullshido police for some reason

 
Why is this in the Street Coliseum
 
