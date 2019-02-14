I've Always Been Single on Valentine's Day

Well, I actually did have a girlfriend a few years ago on Valentine's Day but we both had to work so there wasn't any celebrating on the day.

I actually love the single life especially on Valentine's Day. Only time I've liked Valentine's Day was when I was in elementary school because we got to have V Day parties and get a shit load of candy. Now I just wait until the day after to get some discount chocolate.

But all you Sherdoggers with your hot model wives/girlfriends (boyfriends?!) make sure you do something real nice for them on this day. I'll just be playing the Resident Evil 2 Remake while eating popcorn and drinking grape soda not judging you at all.
 
forever-alone-on-cooking-photo-u1
 
I’m single on Valentine’s Day cuz I have warts on my dick.

I bought my ex flowers though.
 
Most chicks I dated, can be replaced with a lotion and a napkin.
Bitches in general are a waste of time,money(that includes time lost not making money) and an emotional drag. I'm always exhausted when I'm "dating" someone or even just fucking them.
 
grizzard2bid said:
Most chicks I dated, can be replaced with a lotion and a napkin.
Bitches in general are a waste of time,money(that includes time lost not making money) and an emotional drag. I'm always exhausted when I'm "dating" someone or even just fucking them.
Click to expand...


I'm guessing you've never actually had sex?
 
My wife and I will be at the gym punching and kicking each other as usual. That's romantic to us.

The couples that spar together, stay together?
 
Well,

I would like to be at home playing video games...

But instead I guess I'll be getting laid, again tonight.

Have a goodnight TS..
 
Married for 15 years single now for 7. Both have advantages an cons. Single lesser downside . Married higher upside
 
Streeter said:
Married for 15 years single now for 7. Both have advantages an cons. Single lesser downside . Married higher upside
Click to expand...

I bet the con for being single is having a bigger bank account. :D
 
Same here. I did get dumped on v day. That was dope.
 
Last year I spent like a hundred bucks on flowers. Didn't this year so that's nice.
 
Noodles03 said:
I bet the con for being single is having a bigger bank account. :D
Click to expand...

Why does this myth persist ? All you guys marrying Shoneys waitresses or something ? Married people have more assets and net worth than non married people on average.

My wife gets 2 bonuses a year and has a base salary of 130k........REALLY sucks being tied to such an anchor !
 
Noodles03 said:
I bet the con for being single is having a bigger bank account. :D
Click to expand...
No. Birthdays an holidays arent nearly as fun an sometimes actually depressing when single. Other days not so much
 
