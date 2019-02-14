I've Always Been Single on Valentine's Day

Brother Numsi
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2010
- Messages
- 8,151
- Reaction score
- 7,130
Well, I actually did have a girlfriend a few years ago on Valentine's Day but we both had to work so there wasn't any celebrating on the day.
I actually love the single life especially on Valentine's Day. Only time I've liked Valentine's Day was when I was in elementary school because we got to have V Day parties and get a shit load of candy. Now I just wait until the day after to get some discount chocolate.
But all you Sherdoggers with your hot model wives/girlfriends (boyfriends?!) make sure you do something real nice for them on this day. I'll just be playing the Resident Evil 2 Remake while eating popcorn and drinking grape soda not judging you at all.
