It's very frustrating we likely won't ever see a rematch between Islam and Arman. Do you agree?

AzorAhai1

Their first fight was entertaining, watching the scrambling, Arman trying to take Islam down and Islam defending brilliantly, the grappling was just so high level and technical. As someone who was fairly new to the sport, it was my first time watching both Arman and Islam. I'd mostly watched Conor's fights before then. It was my first time being exposed to high level wrestling in MMA.

I really believe that was the fight that lit a fire up Islam's butt. Since that fight he hasn't gone the distance with anyone, apart from Volk in the first fight, but there were legit reasons for that. The rematch proved his ability once and for all. I would have loved to have seen the rematch between Islam and Arman, but unfortunately I doubt it ever happens. The best we can hope for is Arman wins this weekend and we see Topuria and him fight next year. Makhachev is never moving down, and I doubt Arman will move up unfortunately.
 
Not really lol, Arman made a great account of himself against Islam in his debut.

He's been egregiously inactive, his best win is a 29-28 over Do Bronx.
He pulled out of their rematch like it was no biggy.

He definitely convinced me to not care all that much
 
Arman is on punishment


The red panty night against Izzy the MACK is in the far distance.
 
Who cares? Arman has plateaued.


Prior to barely squeaking out that LnP decision over Oliveira years ago, he lost all the big fights. He also had his shot at the rematch and ducked.


Arman is exactly where he needs to be fighting the Hookers of the UFC and I don’t mean Nina.
 
AzorAhai1 said:
Their first fight was entertaining, watching the scrambling, Arman trying to take Islam down and Islam defending brilliantly, the grappling was just so high level and technical. As someone who was fairly new to the sport, it was my first time watching both Arman and Islam. I'd mostly watched Conor's fights before then. It was my first time being exposed to high level wrestling in MMA.

I really believe that was the fight that lit a fire up Islam's butt. Since that fight he hasn't gone the distance with anyone, apart from Volk in the first fight, but there were legit reasons for that. The rematch proved his ability once and for all. I would have loved to have seen the rematch between Islam and Arman, but unfortunately I doubt it ever happens. The best we can hope for is Arman wins this weekend and we see Topuria and him fight next year. Makhachev is never moving down, and I doubt Arman will move up unfortunately.
I'm very sad as well. I was pretty much split on who I thought would win the rematch. The first fight was so underrated -- folks didn't realize at the time that we were looking at 2 elite lightweights. We'll probably never see this rematch like you say, as Islam will probably reitre after a couple fights and they're no longer in the same weight class.
 
He needs to beat Ilia then maybe he will get that chance. That may entice Islam to come back to LW for one more fight.
 
Fact Checker said:
Who cares? Arman has plateaued.


Prior to barely squeaking out that LnP decision over Oliveira years ago, he lost all the big fights. He also had his shot at the rematch and ducked.


Arman is exactly where he needs to be fighting the Hookers of the UFC and I don’t mean Nina.
He has the best chance of any lightweight of beating Topuria, and he's likely to get a shot if he looks good against Hooker.
 
I think Islams improved striking would be too much for Arman.. I don't see it being close.
 
Meh. He lost to Gamrot. And yeah yeah MMA math but you don’t beat a guy like Islam if you’re losing fights to guys like Gamrot. Arman was gonna lose the rematch.
 
We won't see it because Arman doesn't want it. That's why he weaseled his way out of it
 
Yes disappointed we might not see the rematch between Arman and Islam unless Arman decides to go up.

I feel like Arman would have a solid chance to dethrone Islam in a few years.
 
Was a good fight but I don't think anything would change. Give me Arman or Islam vs Ilia please.
 
he's ok. but he lost to gamrot and barely snuck by oliveira. not exactly the signs of a future reigning world champ.

also its hard to root for rich dudes that flaunt their wealth on insta like he does.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Not really lol, Arman made a great account of himself against Islam in his debut.

He's been egregiously inactive, his best win is a 29-28 over Do Bronx.
He pulled out of their rematch like it was no biggy.

He definitely convinced me to not care all that much
Seriously.

I don't care about Arman or Ilia fighting Islam at this point unless they're coming up to 170 and both of them are tiny for 170.

I scored Arman vs Oliveira 29-28 for Charles. It's wild to me win a 10-9 in a round that was extremely even except for a deep darce attempt at the end where Arman's only defense was to lay on his belly like a corpse until time ran out to keep blood flowing to his brain.

Now Arman vs Ilia at 155, that's an interesting fight.
 
geardo said:
Meh. He lost to Gamrot. And yeah yeah MMA math but you don’t beat a guy like Islam if you’re losing fights to guys like Gamrot. Arman was gonna lose the rematch.
He's certainly improved since then, though. I think Arman has a new found motivation to win. Nobody is motivated to fight Gamrot to be fair.
 
There are many exciting match ups ahead for both Arman and Islam. Don't care if they ever rematch or not.
 
Not really. There's plenty of good fights to be had.

Arman fucked it up, and it's time to move on.
 
Islam is gone. Can't see Arman moving up. Woulda coulda.
 
