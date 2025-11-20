It's very frustrating we likely won't ever see a rematch between Islam and Arman. Do you agree?

Their first fight was entertaining, watching the scrambling, Arman trying to take Islam down and Islam defending brilliantly, the grappling was just so high level and technical. As someone who was fairly new to the sport, it was my first time watching both Arman and Islam. I'd mostly watched Conor's fights before then. It was my first time being exposed to high level wrestling in MMA.



I really believe that was the fight that lit a fire up Islam's butt. Since that fight he hasn't gone the distance with anyone, apart from Volk in the first fight, but there were legit reasons for that. The rematch proved his ability once and for all. I would have loved to have seen the rematch between Islam and Arman, but unfortunately I doubt it ever happens. The best we can hope for is Arman wins this weekend and we see Topuria and him fight next year. Makhachev is never moving down, and I doubt Arman will move up unfortunately.