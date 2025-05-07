Opinion Its time for these dogs to go right?

www.nbcnewyork.com

Large dog's attack on chihuahua on Upper West Side sparks calls for change in laws

A small dog is recovering back at home with her owners after a vicious attack by a much larger canine on an Upper West Side street, and the near-deadly mauling is prompting calls for more to be done to protect pets in similar incidents.
The video was horrible.

Tired of hearing it's not the dog, it's the owners.

It's the dog, but having bad owners makes it even worse.

It's time for pits to be be banned in the US or required by law to be muzzled in public.

Merge somewhere if not allowed.
 
People that live in apartments shouldn't own huge dogs.
 
