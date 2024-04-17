It's time for Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas 3

She has fought 6 out of 7 current best SW fighters.
Andrade is on a 2 fight win streak and is ranked in two divisions.

I think it may be time for Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade 3 at FLW?
That's the only big available fight for her.
 
Andrade is ranked #5 at fly, but that is kind of a joke. She's done her past 4 fights at straw, so she seems to be a sticking there, especially with back to back wins over Dern and Rodriguez
 
Rose already said she doesn't wanna cut all that weight anymore

And Andrade should fight Virna next, the next challenger for Weili should be Tatiana Suarez for sure
 
