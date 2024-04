Domitian said: Yeah I think it's the fight to make. I don't really think a loss would set Charles back too too far if he lost. Worst outcome is he's ranked like #7 afterwards. My prediction is Charles by sub. Click to expand...

Just think he doesn't have enough time to climb back to the top. he will have to fight 2 or 3 at that point to get back into contention. he'll be 1-3 in his last 4 should he lose to gamrot. but any lower ranked of a match up wont get him back to contention. This title eliminator against Arman was Stupid. Im fine with throwing charles back into the number 1 contender fight with gamrot for next, only because he lost this fight he should not have had to fight. much like when dariush fought Oliveria.