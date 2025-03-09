It's time for Alex to retire

RoseHDCovington
Anthony Smith for taking all that shit about a year ago. It's time for Anthony Smith to sign his name on paper and prove his work
He got hood winkedPereira has been doing fine. He's still coherent and has two years in him. He showed great TDD tonight.
I genuinely think he didn't have a response to someone intelligently pressuring him rather than threat of the take down.
Classic stuff.
You expect your opponent to wrestle
So your striking suffers
I genuinely think he thought Anky Panky wasn't on his level and it was finna be an easy night. I knew when Alex started throwing wheel kicks in the first round he wasn't finna go home with his belt
There are levels. I've said it for a while now. The LHW is full of idiots who thought it wise to stand in the pocket and trade with a former Glory Champ. It was the easiest rise to a belt.
What is a finna? You're embarrassing yourself
All jokes aside, it does seem like thinks took a downturn for him at that time. I've wondered myself if that experience has had a long term effect on him. I can understand how it would to be honest.Anthony Smith still suffers from PTSD..
For sure. Having your house broken into by a crazed drug addict can have an effect on a guy...
Emerse yourself in culture
He's likely prepubescent and working through some things.
Finna? Wtf is that?
Yep, it wasn't just the takedown threat. Ank is just a good and fast striker.I genuinely think he didn't have a response to someone intelligently pressuring him rather than threat of the take down.
This, wtf does that mean?
What culture? What's that mean?Emerse yourself in culture
He's into rose so that should tell you everything you need to know bout himHe's likely prepubescent and working through some things.