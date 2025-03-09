  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

It's time for Alex to retire

Anthony Smith still suffers from PTSD..

7r79g7.jpg
 
RichardHarrow said:
I genuinely think he didn't have a response to someone intelligently pressuring him rather than threat of the take down.
I genuinely think he thought Anky Panky wasn't on his level and it was finna be an easy night. I knew when Alex started throwing wheel kicks in the first round he wasn't finna go home with his belt
 
RoseHDCovington said:
I genuinely think he thought Anky Panky wasn't on his level and it was fine he an easy night. I knew when Alex started throwing wheel kicks in the first round he wasn't finna go home with him belt
There are levels. I've said it for a while now. The LHW is full of idiots who thought it wise to stand in the pocket and trade with a former Glory Champ. It was the easiest rise to a belt.
 
sonofjay817 said:
All jokes aside, it does seem like thinks took a downturn for him at that time. I've wondered myself if that experience has had a long term effect on him. I can understand how it would to be honest.
For sure. Having your house broken into by a crazed drug addict can have an effect on a guy...
 
Taking roles for world touring and meeting tik tok girls is a better fit for him.
 
RoseHDCovington said:
I genuinely think he thought Anky Panky wasn't on his level and it was finna be an easy night. I knew when Alex started throwing wheel kicks in the first round he wasn't finna go home with his belt
Finna? Wtf is that?
 
RichardHarrow said:
I genuinely think he didn't have a response to someone intelligently pressuring him rather than threat of the take down.
Yep, it wasn't just the takedown threat. Ank is just a good and fast striker.
 
