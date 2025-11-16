It's time, Beneil!

Beneil has been put to sleep one too many times. It's time.

BSD is not that good at all. Slow and stiff as a board. He won't crack the top 10.
 
He got chinny. Needs to retire. Grey hair doesn't help the optics either.
 
FrankDux said:
He got chinny. Needs to retire. Grey hair doesn't help the optics either.
Its not optics, he's actually old for the division at 36.

If he wants a goodbye fight that is winnable, someone outside the top 15, I think the UFC should oblige him, but its time to move along.
 
hahaha latino genes get younger.
 
Getting faceplanted by a single left hook that BSD threw while walking backwards and wasn't even on the chin = time to retire
 
