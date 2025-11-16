It's time, Beneil!

But he looks so young still like Erick
Huh? This thread was posted AFTER the fight. LOL! Lay off the ganja, sir.Yikes, this thread aged like Milk.
According to Google/ESPN Erick has recently become younger by 7 years.But he looks so young still like Erick
I don't smoke the Devils lettuce, sir.Huh? This thread was posted AFTER the fight. LOL! Lay off the ganja, sir.
He got chinny. Needs to retire. Grey hair doesn't help the optics either.
If he wants a goodbye fight that is winnable, someone outside the top 15, I think the UFC should oblige him, but its time to move along.