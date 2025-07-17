It's terrible that Ballerina was a flop. I thought it was a fantastic movie

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
2,167
Reaction score
3,259
There's a lot of questions still unanswered. I just finished watching the movie and I loved it. It was basically a John Wick movie. The action was just as good, the story as well. They set up this cult group for a sequel.


I think the name of the movie did it disservice. A lot of guys dont want to watch something called Ballerine, makes it sound like a girl's movie.
 
My favourite movie of the year. Seen it 3x in the theater. Love it.

I like it more than the John Wick movies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA (Dragonlord's Review, post #1)
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
GoodBadHBK
GoodBadHBK
Intermission
The Astronaut's Wife (1999) was a terrific film that nobody likes and few people saw
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
2K
Intermission
Intermission

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,992
Messages
57,571,764
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top