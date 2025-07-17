It's terrible that Ballerina was a flop. I thought it was a fantastic movie

F1980
There's a lot of questions still unanswered. I just finished watching the movie and I loved it. It was basically a John Wick movie. The action was just as good, the story as well. They set up this cult group for a sequel.
I think the name of the movie did it disservice. A lot of guys dont want to watch something called Ballerine, makes it sound like a girl's movie.
