Yes, Joe Biden said he was going to pick an African American woman as his running mate.But...1) He didn't pick a random African American woman. He picked an African American woman Senator. There have been exactly 2,003 US Senators. Precisely 60 have been women. 12 have been African American. 3 have been African American women.Becoming a United States Senator is difficult to begin with. But objectively, it is roughly 644 times more difficult to become a United States Senator as a black female than it is as a white male.Therefore, Kamala Harris is MORE than exceeded any "competency bar" that could be placed before the position of Vice President.Therefore, it is ridiculous to call her a DEI pick.2) When Kamala Harris turns around and picks a white dude like Mark Kelly or Josh Shapiro to be her VP... will this be called a "DEI pick"?Of course not.It will simply be called "balancing the ticket."So, that's all Biden was doing. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.So....Kamala isn't a DEI candidate.Deal with it.