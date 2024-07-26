luckyshot
Yes, Joe Biden said he was going to pick an African American woman as his running mate.
But...
1) He didn't pick a random African American woman. He picked an African American woman Senator. There have been exactly 2,003 US Senators. Precisely 60 have been women. 12 have been African American. 3 have been African American women.
Becoming a United States Senator is difficult to begin with. But objectively, it is roughly 644 times more difficult to become a United States Senator as a black female than it is as a white male.
Therefore, Kamala Harris is MORE than exceeded any "competency bar" that could be placed before the position of Vice President.
Therefore, it is ridiculous to call her a DEI pick.
2) When Kamala Harris turns around and picks a white dude like Mark Kelly or Josh Shapiro to be her VP... will this be called a "DEI pick"?
Of course not.
It will simply be called "balancing the ticket."
So, that's all Biden was doing. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
So....
Kamala isn't a DEI candidate.
Deal with it.
But...
