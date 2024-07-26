Wait a minute, this is a representative democracy. VP's are chosen ALL the time for the people they represent and can, presumably, help win over.



JD Vance was chosen because he represents the kind of people Trump sees as his base: white working class middle America (JD Vance isn't really those things, but never mind that...). Also, he was chosen for his Silicon Valley links and presumed ability to win over some of those important backers.



If Josh Shapiro is chosen as Kamala's VP, it will be for his presumed ability to deliver Pennsylvanian voters.



How is it different if the represented group in question are females or some racial minority?



It's not any fucking different at all.