Elections It's Stupid to Think Kamala Harris is a "DEI Candidate"

luckyshot

luckyshot

Nazi Punks Fuck Off
Platinum Member
Joined
May 11, 2016
Messages
17,182
Reaction score
11,599
Yes, Joe Biden said he was going to pick an African American woman as his running mate.

But...

1) He didn't pick a random African American woman. He picked an African American woman Senator. There have been exactly 2,003 US Senators. Precisely 60 have been women. 12 have been African American. 3 have been African American women.

Becoming a United States Senator is difficult to begin with. But objectively, it is roughly 644 times more difficult to become a United States Senator as a black female than it is as a white male.

Therefore, Kamala Harris is MORE than exceeded any "competency bar" that could be placed before the position of Vice President.

Therefore, it is ridiculous to call her a DEI pick.


2) When Kamala Harris turns around and picks a white dude like Mark Kelly or Josh Shapiro to be her VP... will this be called a "DEI pick"?

Of course not.

It will simply be called "balancing the ticket."

So, that's all Biden was doing. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

So....

Kamala isn't a DEI candidate.

Deal with it.
 
I hope they continue calling her DEI candidate.

They think they are normal, and everyone is as deranged as they are. In reality actual normal people are grossed out by the right wing and their rhetoric. (See trans panic and their subsequent midterms failure)

Their own GOP house leaders are pleading with them to tone down the racism cause they are hemorrhaging voters.

Nah, keep going chuds. Throw in some racial slurs in there.
 
Helden said:
I hope they continue calling her DEI candidate.

They think they are normal, and everyone is as deranged as they are. In reality actual normal people are grossed out by the right wing and their rhetoric. (See trans panic and their subsequent midterms failure)

Their own GOP house leaders are pleading with them to tone down the racism cause they are hemorrhaging voters.

Nah, keep going chuds. Throw in some racial slurs in there.
Click to expand...
She is a DEI candidate. I don't know why you leftists are suddenly against DEI now that it applies to Kamala. It's all you guys cared about, about one week ago. "Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, that's what we want!!" "When do we want it?" "NOW!!"

*Crowd of leftist imbeciles cheers...
 
mommas homeboy said:
She is a DEI candidate. I don't know why you leftists are suddenly against DEI now that it applies to Kamala. It's all you guys cared about, about one week ago. "Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, that's what we want!!" "When do we want it?" "NOW!!"

*Crowd of leftists imbeciles cheers...
Click to expand...

Keep going. Just don't be surprised come November
 
Not sure what anyone thinks they'll accomplish by repeating the DEI stuff. Guess the R's are jealous that the D's have looked so bad lately and need to remind everyone "Hey wait, we also suck really really bad!"

Just play her embarrassing speech on Russia/Ukraine over and over if you're trying to show she's a shitty candidate. They can't help themselves though, they'll keep playing up the racial DEI shit because they're dumb as hell.
 
Helden said:
I hope they continue calling her DEI candidate.

They think they are normal, and everyone is as deranged as they are. In reality actual normal people are grossed out by the right wing and their rhetoric. (See trans panic and their subsequent midterms failure)

Their own GOP house leaders are pleading with them to tone down the racism cause they are hemorrhaging voters.

Nah, keep going chuds. Throw in some racial slurs in there.
Click to expand...
The misogyny, too.

"Hey, guys, I hear suburban women aren't an important voting bloc... don't worry about it!"
 
Helden said:
Keep going. Just don't be surprised come November
Click to expand...
You guys have taken the vaseline out waaaaay too soon. She's not going to win.

But tbh I won't be surprised at all if she does. People voted for Joe Biden in 2020. Tens of millions still support him to this day and think he was a great president. The silver lining is that blue state citizens will suffer the most if she wins. That is the fantastic upside.
 
The Republicans found a new catchphrase in dei and they're going to use it damn it!! all the time. they're going to run that freaking label to the ground.
 
luckyshot said:
The misogyny, too.

"Hey, guys, I hear suburban women aren't an important voting bloc... don't worry about it!"
Click to expand...

I hope they lean on that too. Maybe they'll start saying out loud how women shouldn't be allowed to vote (once reality starts settling in)
 
luckyshot said:
) He didn't pick a random African American woman. He picked an African American woman Senator. There have been exactly 2,003 US Senators. Precisely 60 have been women. 12 have been African American. 3 have been African American women.

Becoming a United States Senator is difficult to begin with. But objectively, it is roughly 644 times more difficult to become a United States Senator as a black female than it is as a white male.

Therefore, Kamala Harris is MORE than exceeded any "competency bar" that could be placed before the position of Vice President.

Therefore, it is ridiculous to call her a DEI pick.
Click to expand...


What jibberish is this?

Dei . Diversity, equity, and inclusion


biden openly said he was picking her for
dei.. it is what it is......

If you want to argue she is competent and his reasoning is irrelevant. Go for it.

but It doesn't stop her from being a dei pick

luckyshot said:
When Kamala Harris turns around and picks a white dude like Mark Kelly or Josh Shapiro to be her VP... will this be called a "DEI pick"?
Click to expand...

If she turns around and says don't worry I will only pick a man I will laugh my ass off at the reaction of the left.


You're correct. Nobody will care if she picks a man . But they will if she says she's only considering men for the position......... people will care.
 
Last edited:
mommas homeboy said:
You guys have taken the vaseline out waaaaay too soon. She's not going to win.

But tbh I won't be surprised at all if she does. People voted for Joe Biden in 2020. Tens of millions still support him to this day and think he was a great president. The silver lining is that blue state citizens will suffer the most if she wins. That is the fantastic upside.
Click to expand...

Refer to my previous statement about not being surprised come November
 
Anewt said:
What jibberish is this?

Dei . Diversity, equity, and inclusion


biden openly said he was picking her for
dei.. it is what it is......

If you want to argue she is competent and his reasoning is irrelevant. Go for it.

but It doesn't stop her from being a dei pick



If she turns around and says don't worry I will only pick a man I will laugh my ass off at the reaction of the left.


You're correct. Nobody will care if she picks a man . But they will if she says she's only considering men for the position people will care.
Click to expand...
Wait a minute, this is a representative democracy. VP's are chosen ALL the time for the people they represent and can, presumably, help win over.

JD Vance was chosen because he represents the kind of people Trump sees as his base: white working class middle America (JD Vance isn't really those things, but never mind that...). Also, he was chosen for his Silicon Valley links and presumed ability to win over some of those important backers.

If Josh Shapiro is chosen as Kamala's VP, it will be for his presumed ability to deliver Pennsylvanian voters.

How is it different if the represented groups in question are females or some racial minority?

It's not any fucking different at all.
 
luckyshot said:
Wait a minute, this is a representative democracy. VP's are chosen ALL the time for the people they represent and can, presumably, help win over.

JD Vance was chosen because he represents the kind of people Trump sees as his base: white working class middle America (JD Vance isn't really those things, but never mind that...). Also, he was chosen for his Silicon Valley links and presumed ability to win over some of those important backers.

If Josh Shapiro is chosen as Kamala's VP, it will be for his presumed ability to deliver Pennsylvanian voters.

How is it different if the represented group in question are females or some racial minority?

It's not any fucking different at all.
Click to expand...
once again nothing wrong with the selecting of kamela.


The stupidity is openly excluding 50% of the population for a role.

But go on . Keep justifying it
 
I'm sure if Trump said my vp will definitely be a white man none of yas would complain <Fedor23>
 
Not wrong for anyone to think of it as a DEI Hire..

But by all means, keep asking and keep it relevant…
 
Anewt said:
once again nothing wrong with the selecting of kamela.


The stupidity is openly excluding 50% of the population for a role.

But go on . Keep justifying it
Click to expand...
So, you're hanging your argument not on the pick, but on how it was announced?

Pardon me, sir, but do you think anyone gives a fuck about that?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Elections Smokin' Joe Manchin believes he can dribble past Kamala Harris & slam dunk on Trump for the Pres Nominee
2 3
Replies
51
Views
977
blaseblase
blaseblase
Koro_11
Law Utah dismantles DEI, Democrats mourn and hold a funeral for it
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
3K
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,501
Messages
55,915,966
Members
174,992
Latest member
Jame_s

Share this page

Back
Top