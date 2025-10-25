Rewatch It's sad because Gane would have TKOed Aspinall

Not this time, it's going to be Gane favorite in rematch. Aspinall fans pretending the eyepoke was a plan.
 
Aspinall was going to TKO Gane, that's why Gane poked his eyes.

Man, this typing out BS stuff is easy.
 
LOL. Yeah, there was literally zero chance of the next four rounds failing to be exactly the same. Is it National Retard Day or something?
 
Damn yeah, Gane had it fully wrapped up and there's no way he would've lost

Makes it even dumber he double eye poked and raked him, doesn't it?
 
First rd, over a year off. Sucks it happened. Open the paramount main with the rematch. Tom via swimming goggles.
 
Tom was relaxed and getting closer to the big shot. People are going insane because of a little bloody nose.
 
He was well on his way. Tom looked totally deflated after that failed TD attempt and bleeding like a stuck pig
 
people saw less than a round of a fight and know to a certainty how the next 4 would go. everyone knows everything around here. gane has no TDD and aspinall has grappling (how elite is up for debate, but better than average). like it's out of the question that he could have settled down between rounds and managed to secure the TD in the 2nd or 3rd and finished him there.

it was a weird, unfortunate fight. just wait and watch the rematch.
 
show the betting slip when we have a new date, if you are so sure.

If anything, I saw Tom getting more and more comfortable as the fight went on.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
They have to cope somehow with their Boy Tom looking human after claiming Tom finishes Cyril within a minute

{<shrug}
Click to expand...
That's why they were all nervous and shit in the live PBP. I didn't give a fuck, if Gane stuffed a single takedown he was better than they were talking.
 
Gane body language yells this, he KNEW he fucked up, he was winning, on his way to win the fight, good luck getting to do the same in the rematch, or getting a rematch at all.
MMABr said:
If anything, I saw Tom getting more and more comfortable as the fight went on.
Click to expand...
He was getting pieced up, nose bleeding difficulting breathing...getting tired and tagged, no way he was going to improve on that, getting a new fight? Anything can happen.
 
I better see some huge bets on Gane for the rematch with how crazy people are talking here.
 
you thought a tko was coming cuz of a bloody nose? People get that from being constipated.
 
No, I don't think so. I actually thought that Gane would win this fight too. Rematch Tom will take it
 
Aspinall literally landed the more damaging shots lmao. A bloody nose really skewed some perceptions here.

Gane also barely avoided some of those knockout blows early on.
 
