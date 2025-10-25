KavkazDominance
People will still underrate Gane.
Sad.
Sad.
They have to cope somehow with their Boy Tom looking human after claiming Tom finishes Cyril within a minuteNot this time, it's going to be Gane favorite in rematch. Aspinall fans pretending the eyepoke was a plan.
That's why they were all nervous and shit in the live PBP. I didn't give a fuck, if Gane stuffed a single takedown he was better than they were talking.They have to cope somehow with their Boy Tom looking human after claiming Tom finishes Cyril within a minute
He was getting pieced up, nose bleeding difficulting breathing...getting tired and tagged, no way he was going to improve on that, getting a new fight? Anything can happen.If anything, I saw Tom getting more and more comfortable as the fight went on.