"It's ok to not be ok"

tenor.gif
 
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
View attachment 1031952


1 of the most annoying weak phrases I continue to hear thru an ad on YouTube. It makes me want to punch the guy in the ad every single time it comes on.

Any popular quotes annoy you guys?
Click to expand...
When I read the title I was disappointed and wondered how a sherdogger could write that. When I read your explanation, it all made sense. Adguy, fuck off indeed.
 
Met a whole dude

he was mad disrespectful

an we finna have a issue
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,650
Messages
55,158,210
Members
174,648
Latest member
Juan12im

Share this page

Back
Top