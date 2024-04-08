It's officially UFC 300 week - are you doing anything special?

Me and a group of friends are actually getting together and buying this PPV lol. Probably gonna throw some borgers and glizzies on the grill and polish em off with some cheap beer. Maybe a shot or two of some Knob Creek. Fantastic stuff!



Y'all got any special plans for UFC 300 that you don't normally do?



Oh yeah, and war Olives, Hill, Holloway, Jiri, Lopes, Garbrandt, and Miller. I'm pretty indifferent on all the other fights.