It's officially UFC 300 week - are you doing anything special?

Me and a group of friends are actually getting together and buying this PPV lol. Probably gonna throw some borgers and glizzies on the grill and polish em off with some cheap beer. Maybe a shot or two of some Knob Creek. Fantastic stuff!

Y'all got any special plans for UFC 300 that you don't normally do?

Oh yeah, and war Olives, Hill, Holloway, Jiri, Lopes, Garbrandt, and Miller. I'm pretty indifferent on all the other fights.
 
No. I am not excited for this card at all to be honest. I mean, i am going to watch for free, but if my stream cuts out ( which is not likely ) im not going to scramble to pay for it.
 
Usual PPV routine which means watching the Embedded stuff every day, Presser and getting hyped for the Sherdog PBP. Just went through the card again... I for sure know it's gonna be lit and there gonna be one crazy moment!
 
I will make the moon travel between us and the sun
 
I'm going to work and dissociate from reality until the fights, like every week.
 
Nah.
 
