International Its official! Sweden is as of now the 32nd member of NATO.

Its official. Sweden has left its 200 years of neutrality behind (212 years to be exact).
Every thing that should be signed have been signed and delivered to where they were to be delivered.

The Swedish flag will be raised outside of NATO HQ on Monday, but that is a formal ceremony.
Sweden is a NATO member.
f62825b2e15803_62825b2e15845.jpeg
 
Will they actually pay their share or will the US carry water for them like we do the rest of Europe?
 
swed45.png
Welcome to the club, ladies.

Also, brilliant move to keep us in NATO if Trump wins.
 
NATO is expanding like a cancer. The Global South needs to create a military organization to keep their bullshit in line.
 
