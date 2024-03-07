shinkyoku
Its official. Sweden has left its 200 years of neutrality behind (212 years to be exact).
Every thing that should be signed have been signed and delivered to where they were to be delivered.
The Swedish flag will be raised outside of NATO HQ on Monday, but that is a formal ceremony.
Sweden is a NATO member.
