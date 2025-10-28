It's official: Magny submitted Matthews - not the other way around

Jake Matthews, the Australian who was about a 4-1 favorite in the fight, had Neil Magny trapped in a mounted guillotine choke late in the first round.

Referee Jim Perdios had it look like he stopped the fight when Magny's right arm appeared to go limp with about three seconds left.



But when Magny immediately protested the stoppage, ref Perdios moved the fight on to Round 2 rather than saying it indeed was over based on

his action, having thought Magny was out. And just when it looked like Matthews might get the win anyway, doing good halfway into the third round,

he instead got caught in a Magny D'Arce choke and quickly tapped.



Matthews appealed the loss with the Western Australia Combat Commission, but Magny and his team posted on social media Monday that the appeal

has been denied and the Australian comission stating "In accordance with the Unified Rules of MMA, we can confirm the referee’s decision will remain

as final. Magny will remain the fight's winner."



Thoughts?