IT'S OFFICIAL: Lewis is a better wrestler than Blaydes. LEWIS blocked 60% of the takedowns attempts while Curtis blocked only 30% of them

I think that would conclude that Lewis demonstrated better take down defense.

Blaydes also has a pretty extensive background in wrestling in the past. Even if Derrick performs better in that aspect for one fight i don't think he is overall the better wrestler, if you take into account their whole careers
 
Not sure why this should be surprising.

Many great offensive wrestlers in MMA aren't so great at the defense part of it.

Look at Chael, he was one of the best takedown artists in the UFC during his run. On the flipside pretty much everyone who wanted to take him down, took him down.

Colby is another example. RDA landed multiple takedowns on him, Leon took him down, etc.
 
Well Almeida does have good grappling, it’s not like Lewis took Blaydes down but yeah it was still shocking to see. It’s easier to take down wrestlers than it is to actually win the scrambles and stay on top though
 
duke_droese said:
Blades made it gruelling for almeida though. He couldn't advance past the entries or let his hands go.
This, unlike Lewis he couldn't stop Blaydes from getting up and wound up blowing his wad by using all his tricks in the first round. I suspect he wouldn't have outwrestled Blaydes like that if the fight continued without the knockout.
 
Blaydes looks like easy money for Tom. I know Curtis won but that wasn't an impressive showing.
 
