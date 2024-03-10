IT'S OFFICIAL: Lewis is a better wrestler than Blaydes. LEWIS blocked 60% of the takedowns attempts while Curtis blocked only 30% of them

Cazanciocu
Derrick Leiws blocked 9 of the 15 takedowns attempts from Almeida while Blaydes only 3 out of 13.
You think I'm just going to stand there and let Almeida take me down? I'm too straight for this.TS is a better wrestler than blaydes cuz he’s never been taken down by Almeida.
Well Almeida does have good grappling, it’s not like Lewis took Blaydes down but yeah it was still shocking to see. It’s easier to take down wrestlers than it is to actually win the scrambles and stay on top thoughNot sure why this should be surprising.
Many great offensive wrestlers in MMA aren't so great at the defense part of it.
Look at Chael, he was one of the best takedown artists in the UFC during his run. On the flipside pretty much everyone who wanted to take him down, took him down.
Colby is another example. RDA landed multiple takedowns on him, Leon took him down, etc.
Blaydes wrestling looked like shit, he was out wrestled by a BJJ guy
Blades made it gruelling for almeida though. He couldn't advance past the entries or let his hands go.